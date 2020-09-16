Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Martha Ellen Tye Playhouse Faces Long Road to Recovery After Damage Inflicted by August Derecho

Martha Ellen Tye Playhouse, home to the Marshalltown Community Theatre, will need repairs to its roof, curtains and more.

Sep. 16, 2020  

WOI-DT has reported that the Martha Ellen Tye Playhouse, home to the Marshalltown Community Theatre is dealing with extensive damage after being hit with the August 2020 Midwest derecho, and faces a long road to recovery.

Read the full story HERE.

"The storm peeled off the roof of the theater and the community center we're attached to, which exposed asbestos," Marshalltown Community Theatre Board President Rick Gooding said. "That has to be taken care of before we can do anything else."

See the video below:


