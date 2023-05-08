Mary Poppins comes to Coralville Center for the Performing Arts in December.

In 1957 after a 91-performance Off-Broadway run, a Broadway transfer was planned for Alice Childress' 'Trouble in Mind.' The transfer was halted when Childress refused to soften the themes of racism in the play. Had it premiered, it would have been the first play by an African American female. That honor eventually went to Lorraine Hansberry's 'A Raisin in the Sun.' 'Trouble in Mind' finally made its Broadway debut on November 18, 2021. Almost 18 months later, you can see the amazing play here in Des Moines as it kicks off Iowa Stage's 2023 season.