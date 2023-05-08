Performances run December 8-10 & 15-17, 2023.
Mary Poppins comes to Coralville Center for the Performing Arts in December.
Performances: December 8-10 & 15-17, 2023
Auditions: September 15-17, 2024
The world's best-loved, practically perfect nanny takes the stage in a Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious musical adventure!
Join Bert, Jane, Michael, and Mary Poppins in a musical packed full of special effects, beloved music, and more heart than you can shake an umbrella at. A family classic just in time for the holidays.
