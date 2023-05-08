Mary Poppins Comes to Coralville Center for the Performing Arts in December

Performances run December 8-10 & 15-17, 2023.

Mary Poppins Comes to Coralville Center for the Performing Arts in December

Performances: December 8-10 & 15-17, 2023
Auditions: September 15-17, 2024

The world's best-loved, practically perfect nanny takes the stage in a Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious musical adventure!

Join Bert, Jane, Michael, and Mary Poppins in a musical packed full of special effects, beloved music, and more heart than you can shake an umbrella at. A family classic just in time for the holidays.



City Circle Theatre Company Presents DANCING AT LUGHNASA
City Circle Theatre Company Presents DANCING AT LUGHNASA

City Circle Theatre Company presents Dancing at Lughnasa at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) May 5–7 and 12–14. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 PM and the Sunday matinees are at 2 PM.

Julien Dubuque International Film Festival Returns For 12th Year This Month
Julien Dubuque International Film Festival Returns For 12th Year This Month

The 12th Annual Julien Dubuque International Film Festival is back, showcasing the boldest and most innovative independent films and filmmakers from across the globe.

Review: Alice Childress TROUBLE IN MIND At Iowa Stage
Review: Alice Childress' TROUBLE IN MIND At Iowa Stage

In 1957 after a 91-performance Off-Broadway run, a Broadway transfer was planned for Alice Childress' 'Trouble in Mind.' The transfer was halted when Childress refused to soften the themes of racism in the play. Had it premiered, it would have been the first play by an African American female. That honor eventually went to Lorraine Hansberry's 'A Raisin in the Sun.'  'Trouble in Mind' finally made its Broadway debut on November 18, 2021. Almost 18 months later, you can see the amazing play here in Des Moines as it kicks off Iowa Stage's 2023 season.

SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM & More Set for Coralville Center for the Performing Arts 2023&nda
SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM & More Set for Coralville Center for the Performing Arts 2023–2024 Seasons

The Coralville Center for the Performing Arts has announce two practically perfect season line-ups for 2023–2024!


