Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Des Moines Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

2023 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Megan Helmers - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Des Moines Playhouse 27%

Megan Helmers - KINKY BOOTS - Des Moines Playhouse 26%

Nicholas Root - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Ankeny Community Theatre 18%

Anne Frett - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Urbandale Community Theatre 15%

Rebecca Frazier - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Clinton Area Showboat Theatre 5%

Charissa Hamel - THE ONE ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Ankeny Community Theatre 4%

Natalie Thomas - PIPPIN - Tallgrass Theatre 4%

Amy McCleary - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Circa21 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kelly Schaefer - NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD! THE MUSICAL! - Iowa State University 25%

Angela Lampe - KINKY BOOTS - Des Moines playhouse 18%

Kelly Schaefer - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Iowa StateUniversity Theatre 17%

Cheryl Clark - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Ankeny Community Theatre 12%

Kailan Wing - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Urbandale Community Theatre 11%

Alex Lindsley - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 4%

Cheryl Clark - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Tallgrass Theatre 3%

Emily Ganfield - TWELFTH NIGHT - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 3%

Suzanne Douthat - TROUBLE IN MIND - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 2%

Kelly Schaefer - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 2%

Suzanna Douthit - IN THE UPPER ROOM - Pyramid Theatre Company 1%

Cheryl Clark - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Ankeny Community Theatre 1%

Cheryl Clark - SHE LOVES ME - Ankeny Community Theatre 0



Best Direction Of A Musical

Mary Jo DuPrey - NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD THE MUSICAL - Iowa State University 39%

Ron Ziegler - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Des Moines Playhouse 16%

Cheryl Clark - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Ankeny Community Theatre 14%

Kristin Larson - ONCE - Des Moines playhouse 14%

Dr. CD Adamson - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Urbandale Community Theatre 8%

Amity Wagner - SHE LOVES ME - Ankeny Community Theatre 4%

Barb wagner - SISTER ACT JR - Des Moines young artist theater 2%

Lara Tenkhoff - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Clinton Area Showboat Theatre 2%

Tom perrine - PIPPEN - Tallgrass Theatre 1%

Any McCleary - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Circa21 0



Best Direction Of A Play

Cason Murphy - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Iowa State University 45%

Megan Helmers - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Tallgrass Theatre 12%

Charissa Hamel - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Ankeny Community Theatre 10%

Alex Wendel - A BRIGHT NEW BOISE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 8%

Ken-Matt Martin - THE PIANO LESSON - Pyramid Theatre Company 7%

Brad Church - EXIT LAUGHING - Ankeny Community Theatre 5%

Davida Williams - TROUBLE IN MIND - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 4%

Tom Perrine - WONDER OF THE WORLD - Tallgrass Theatre 4%

Brad Dell - TWELFTH NIGHT OR WHAT YOU WILL - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 3%

Jennifer Nostrala - GOD OF CARNAGE - Tallgrass Theatre 2%



Best Ensemble

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Iowa State University 32%

ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL - Ankeny Community Theatre 14%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Urbandale Community Theatre 11%

KINKY BOOTS - Des Moines Playhouse 9%

A BRIGHT NEW BOISE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 9%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Des Moines young artist theater 4%

THE PIANO LESSON - Pyramid Theatre Company 3%

GOD OF CARNAGE - Tallgrass Theatre 3%

TROUBLE IN MIND - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 2%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Class Act Community Playhous 2%

ONCE - Des Moines Playhouse 2%

THE ONE-ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Ankeny Community Theatre 2%

EXIT LAUGHING - Ankeny Community Theatre 1%

TEMPORARY INSANITY - Tallgrass Theatre 1%

WONDER OF THE WORLD - Tallgrass Theatre 1%

MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Tallgrass Theatre 1%

IN THE UPPER ROOM - Pyramid Theatre Company 1%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Clinton Area Showboat Theatre 0%

SHE LOVES ME - Ankeny Community Theatre 0%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Circa21 0%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 0



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sam Anderson - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Iowa State University 30%

Samuel Stephen - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Des Moines Playhouse 22%

Grace Ammann - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Ankeny Community Theatre 15%

Samuel Stephen - KINKY BOOTS - Des Moines Playhouse 11%

Hope Stice - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Urbandale Community Theatre 9%

Jackson Newhouse - TROUBLE IN MIND - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 4%

John Pomeroy - THE PIANO LESSON - Pyramid Theatre Company 3%

Charissa Hamel - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Ankeny Community Theatre 2%

John Pomeroy - IN THE UPPER ROOM - Pyramid Theatre Company 2%

Matt Tuttle - SISTER ACT JR - Des Moines young artist theater 2%

James Davis - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Clinton Area Showboat Theatre 1%

Abby Martin - MARJORIE PRIME - Ankeny Community Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Brenton Brown - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Des Moines Playhouse 34%

Katy Merriman - ONCE - Des Moines Playhouse 30%

Jim Loos - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Ankeny Community Theatre 18%

Jack Pearson and Carl Johnson - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Urbandale Community Theatre 16%

Sabin Fisher - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Clinton Area Showboat Theatre 2%



Best Musical

NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD! THE MUSICAL! - Iowa State University 38%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Ankeny Community Theatre 20%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Des Moines Playhouse 15%

ONCE - Des Moines Playhouse 13%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Urbandale Community Theatre 10%

SHE LOVES ME - Ankeny Community Theatre 2%

PIPPEN - Tallgrass Theatre 1%

MURDER FOR TWO - Clinton Area Showboat Theatre 1%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Circa21 0

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Clinton Area Showboat Theatre 0



Best Performer In A Musical

Brandon Schumann - NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD! THE MUSICAL! - Iowa State University 21%

Morgan Wolfe - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Des Moines Playhouse 17%

Taylor Noe - NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD! THE MUSICAL! - Iowa State University 12%

DC Felton as Man in Chair - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Urbandale Community Theatre 10%

Travis Ness - KINKY BOOTS - Des Moines playhouse 7%

AJ Keeler - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Ankeny Community Theatre 6%

Craig Peterson - ONCE - Des Moines Playhouse 6%

Emmett Lorenzen - ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL - Ankeny Community Theatre 4%

Courtney Kayser - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Ankeny Community Theatre 4%

Blake Clyde - PIPPIN - Tallgrass Theatre 4%

Katy Merriman - ONCE - Des Moines Playhouse 3%

Courtney Kayser - SHE LOVES ME - Ankeny Community Theatre 3%

Brandon Griffis - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Ankeny Community Theatre 1%

John Wascavage - MURDER FOR TWO - Clinton Area Showboat Theatre 0%

Olivia Sauerberg - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Clinton Area Showboat Theatre 0%

Brandon Griffis - SHE LOVES ME - Ankeny Community Theatre 0%

Jack Ducat - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Clinton Area Showboat Theatre 0

Jack Ducat - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Clinton Area Showboat Theatre 0



Best Performer In A Play

Jordyn Johnstad - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Iowa State University 44%

Joseph Furnald - A BRIGHT NEW BOISE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 10%

Barb Wagner - WONDER OF THE WORLD - Tallgrass Theatre 9%

Dani Boal - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Tallgrass Theatre 6%

Daron Richardson - THE PIANO LESSON - Pyramid Theatre Company 6%

Michael Harris - GOD OF CARNAGE - Tallgrass Theatre 6%

Davida Williams - SWEAT - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 5%

Davida Williams - IN THE UPPER ROOM - Pyramid Theatre Company 3%

Rae Fehring - TROUBLE IN MIND - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 3%

Beth Coffey - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 2%

Brooke Guinn - MARJORIE PRIME - Ankeny Community Theatre 2%

Karin Hooper - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 2%

Jocelyn Smith - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Tallgrass Theatre 1%

Michael Harris - A BRIGHT NEW BOISE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 1%

Jacob Hayworth - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Tallgrass Theatre 1%

Daron Richardson - IN THE UPPER ROOM - Pyramid Theatre Company 0



Best Play

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Iowa State University 28%

A BRIGHT NEW BOISE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 25%

A NEW BOISE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 16%

THE ONE ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Ankeny Community Theatre 6%

THE PIANO LESSON - Pyramid Theatre Company 6%

TEMPORARY INSANITY - Tallgrass Theatre 4%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Ankeny Community Theatre 3%

MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Tallgrass Theatre 2%

ATHENA - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 2%

TROUBLE IN MIND - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 2%

WONDER OF THE WORLD - Tallgrass Theatre 2%

GOD OF CARNAGE - Tallgrass Theatre 1%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 1%

EXIT LAUGHING - Ankeny Community Theatre 1%

IN THE UPPER ROOM - Pyramid Theatre Company 1%



Best Production of an Opera

CARMEN - Des Moines Metro Opera 56%

THE LOVE FOR THREE ORANGES - Des Moines Metro Opera 24%

BLUEBEARD'S CASTLE - Des Moines Metro Opera 17%

THE FALLING AND THE RISING AS - Des Moines Metro Opera 3%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Natalie Hining - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Iowa State University 38%

Cheryl Clark - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Ankeny Community Theatre 17%

Brian Seckfort - A BRIGHT NEW BOISE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 15%

Kate Kanne Smith - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Urbandale Community Theatre 12%

Sydney Lynne - THE PIANO LESSON - Pyramid Theatre Company & The Playhouse 11%

Robert Hamel - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Ankeny Community Theatre 4%

Kai Williams - IN THE UPPER ROOM - Pyramid Theatre Company 3%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Will Coeur - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Iowa State University 56%

Dan Chase - ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL - Ankeny Community Theatre 27%

Gabriel Clausen - THE PIANO LESSON - Pyramid Theatre Company & The Playhouse 17%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Morgan Wolfe - NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD! THE MUSICAL! - Iowa State University 38%

Charlie Reese - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Des Moines Playhouse 12%

Adam Haselhuhn - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Ankeny Community Theatre 9%

Bryan Gamboa - KINKY BOOTS - Des Moines Playhouse 8%

Tori Hollingsworth - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Ankeny Community Theatre 4%

Jim Benda - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Des Moines Playhouse 4%

Jana DeZwarte - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Urbandale Community Theatre 4%

Lucas White - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Urbandale Community Theatre 4%

Christine Yoder as Trix the Aviatrix - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Urbandale Community Theatre 3%

Emmett Lorenzen - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Ankeny Community Theatre 3%

Zacc Cue - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Ankeny Community Theatre 2%

Peggy George - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Ankeny Community Theatre 2%

Nicholas Root - SHE LOVES ME - Ankeny Community Theatre 2%

Reese Herrick - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Clinton Area Showboat Theatre 1%

Sara Collins - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Urbandale Community Theatre 1%

Jessie Grimaldo - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Clinton Area Showboat Theatre 1%

Carlee Glenn - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Urbandale Community Theatre 1%

Jude Mangum - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Ankeny Community Theatre 1%

Ryan Ingram - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Ankeny Community Theatre 1%

K. Bernice (as Marley) - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Circa21 0



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Zane McSheehy - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Iowa State University 45%

Tiffany Johnson - THE PIANO LESSON - Pyramid Theatre Company & The Playhouse 10%

Clifton Antoine - THE PIANO LESSON - Pyramid Theatre Company 6%

Barb Wagner - EXIT LAUGHING - Ankeny Community Theatre 5%

Charlie Reese - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Tallgrass Theatre 5%

Susan Casber - EXIT LAUGHING - Ankeny Community Theatre 4%

Donna Scarfe - TROUBLE IN MIND - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 3%

Frances Paterik - WONDER OF THE WORLD - Tallgrass Theatre 3%

Emily Davis - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Tallgrass Theatre 3%

Giovanni jesus bahena - TROUBLE IN MIND - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 3%

Mariah Kerns - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 2%

Dan Haymes - GOD OF CARNAGE - Tallgrass Theatre 2%

Michael Harris - GOD OF CARNAGE - Tallgrass Theatre 2%

Henry Beaumont - TEMPORARY INSANITY - Tallgrass Theatre 1%

Maggie Jane - GOD OF CARNAGE - Tallgrass Theatre 1%

Lyric Sellers - IN THE UPPER ROOM - Pyramid Theatre Company 1%

Kim haymes - TEMPORARY INSANITY - Tallgrass Theatre 1%

Emmett Saah Phillips Jr - THE PIANO LESSON - DM Playhouse 1%

Emmett Phillips - THE PIANO LESSON - Pyramid Theatre Company & The Playhouse 1%

Mickie Larche - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 1%

Deb Had - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 1%

Ameenah (Mena) Jones - IN THE UPPER ROOM - Pyramid Theatre Company 1%

Kim Haymes - GOD OF CARNAGE - Tallgrass Theatre 0

Daron Richardson - IN THE UPPER ROOM - Pyramid Theatre Company 0

