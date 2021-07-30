BWW Review: POLKADOTS: THE COOL KIDS MUSICAL at Des Moines Playhouse

Marquis Bundy as Sky Square

Lexus Thiessen as Mrs. Square

Kaelan Bohn as Penelope Square

Ashlyn Yu as Lily Polkadots

Photo by Steve Gibbons.

In college while studying theatre, I was introduced to a new world, the world of children's theatre. While many shows in that world are based on well-known stories, once and a while you would see a play that tackled a topic that might be difficult to talk about, and present it on stage in a kid friendly way. When I heard "Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical" was going to be performed at Des Moines Playhouse, I was very intrigued. From what I could see, this show wasn't based on a well-known book like many of the Kate Goldman Children's Theatre's shows. So I was intrigued as to what topic might be presented in this play.

We start the show by meeting the Square family who is gearing up for the first day of school. From the top of the show we can see the Square family has skin with blue squares on it. As the square children, Sky and Penelope, start their first day of the school year at Rockaway Elemetary, a new student is introduced to the class. The new student is Lily Pokadot, a girl purple polkadots on her skin. Both Sky and Penelope have very different reactions. While Sky wants to get to know Lily, Penelope decides that since she is different, that Lily shouldn't be here and treats starts to bully her. We soon find out that the school has a different issue they need to face. The only water fountain they have is for Square people, and the new Pokadot water fountain is still on its way, so Lily isn't allowed to get water during the break time.

As you come into the tent, the audience is greeted with Alex Snodgrass set consisting of a backdrop with colorful squares as well as blocks on the stage painted similarly. What was great about this show is seeing the squares in the backdrop being made of the same fabric the fun a bright costumes designed by Angela Lampe. Seeing these two work together set home the idea that while things may seem different, they can still work together to make something beautiful. This is a point that is made at the end of the show when the Squares and the Dot's come together to make a dance which was choreographed by Antonesia Williams. The music is fun and the harmonies are tight thanks to the music direction of Tina Haase Findlay. I found myself humming some of the tunes on the way home from the show afterwords. All of this is tied together with the imaginative direction of Peter Dean

One of the most fun elements of the show had to be the talented cast, who work together tightly as a cohesive ensemble. Leading this ensemble is Ashlyn Yu as Lily Polkadot. Yu's Pokadot had a lot of great nuances, at sometimes she was very soft spoken which played well with her shyness of coming into a new school, but as her character became more confident, then her soft spokeness went way and she by the end of the show, she was belting out for all to hear. Joining her as Sky Square is Marquis Bundy. He is another fun character to watch as he transforms from a kid stuck playing his games, to a kid that sees the world around him and cares for the people in it.

Kaelan Bohn does a fantastic job as Penelope Square. Her over the top character is a great foil to Yu's and Bundy's quiet and down to earth characters. I think it also helps kids after the show be able to differentiate between the character they saw on stage and the person they meet after the show should they chose. The cast is rounded out by Lexus Thiessen in the duel roles of Ms. Square and Mama Square who does an amazing job at making these character so different, that it felt as though two people were playing them.

Conversations about current and difficult topics are so important for children to have. There are ways to help have those conversations. Des Moines Playhouse production of "Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical gives parents a way to start a conversation with their kids, one that about how we view and treat people who are different than us. This production only has 2 performances left and closes on Saturday August 7. To find out more, visit Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical - Tent Theatre - Des Moines Playhouse (dmplayhouse.com)

Review was written by DC Felton

