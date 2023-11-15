Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards

Voting is open through December 31st.
Voting is now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.
Winners will be announced in January!
Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever - with over double the nominees over the previous year. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
See a mistake? Please let us know here.
|The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
Pikes Peak Center [El Pomar Great Hall] (4/30-5/02)
|On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
Union Colony Civic Center [Monfort Concert Hall] (11/28-11/28)
|Deceptions- Comedy, Magic & Mind Reading with Jeff Jenson
The Hub at 40 Arts West (12/09-12/09)
| Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra presents Holiday Hits from Stage and Screen Featuring Robert Johnson and Marion Powers
Lakewood Cultural Center (11/19-11/19)
|Colorado Ballet Presents Ballet MasterWorks
Ellie Caulkins Opera House (4/12-4/21)
|Titanic, The Musical: By Maury Yeston and Peter Stone
Music Theatre (N1B95), Imig Music Building (3/15-3/17)
|Josh Kellman's One-Man "A Christmas Carol"
Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre (12/09-12/10)
|Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra presents Holiday Hits from Stage and Screen
Lakewood Cultural Center (11/19-11/19)
|Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Cheyenne Civic Center Performing Arts Theatre (3/20-3/20)
|New Year's Eve with Rocky Mountain Rep
Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre (12/31-12/31)
