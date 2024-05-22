New Cocktail Ticket Offered For DCPA's Saturday Night Alive Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) is delighted to announce a special cocktail ticket to Saturday Night Alive, Denver’s most glamorous night celebrating live theatre. This signature black-tie gala will take place on June 8 in the Bonfils Theatre Complex.

This $300 cocktail ticket includes access to the robust cocktail hour, the opportunity to bid on exclusive online auction items, a donation to the DCPA's theatre and education programs, and a seat in the Wolf Theatre for a one-night only performance by Tony-Award winning actress and singer LaChanze. Those who purchase sponsorships, seats, and tables for the event will also enjoy an elegant dinner and entertainment in the Seawell Ballroom, then conclude the evening with a Silent Disco After Party.

During the event, Robert & Judi Newman will be honored with the Daniel L. Ritchie Spotlight Award. This award is given annually to individuals or an organization that advances the mission of the DCPA through creative and generous philanthropy, acts as an ambassador within the community, and demonstrates visionary leadership in service to the organization.

Saturday Night Alive serves as a fundraiser for DCPA theatre and education programs. Since its inception, Saturday Night Alive has raised more than $23 million to support locally produced plays, onsite acting classes, and educational programs.

For additional information and tickets, visit denvercenter.org.

Comments