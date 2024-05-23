CABARET OF THE UNEXPECTED Comes to the Mercury Cafe in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cypherbird Projects will present a genre-bending journey through a Cabaret Of The Unexpected at the Mercury Cafe on June 6 and 8, starting at 6:30. Tickets are $15 on the Denver Fringe website.

Snag a surprising stanza from a poetry-blending machine and experience a captivating mashup of disparate arts on a common theme, a Poetry Slam/ Moth Story Hour/ Absurd Comedy kind of evening featuring comedy, storytelling, theatre, spoken-word poetry, and drag by eight Colorado creatives in one intriguing evening. Mark your calendars for June 6 and 8; an evening of surprise and wonder awaits!

About Cypherbird Projects

Founded by local playwright and theatre artist Lisa Wagner Erickson, Cypherbird Projects is dedicated to creating imaginative and unconventional theatrical and multi-genre shows featuring interdisciplinary work by a variety of local creatives. From September 2023 to date, Erickson has produced cross-genre shows through Cypherbird Projects that have featured 20 Colorado creatives, including Cabaret Of The Unexpected at the Denver Fringe Festival.

About the Denver Fringe Festival

*The Denver Fringe Festival is an open-application festival that supports bold, progressive arts and diverse voices in all genres of performance arts. Like all 300+ Fringe festivals around the world, our primary goal is to support independent artists. We also promote access to the arts by ensuring people can enjoy live performing arts – original theatre, comedy, improv, cabaret, dance, immersive theatre – at an affordable price.

*From the Denver Fringe website

