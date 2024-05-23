CABARET OF THE UNEXPECTED Comes to the Mercury Cafe in June

Performances are on June 6 and 8, starting at 6:30.
Cypherbird Projects will present a genre-bending journey through a Cabaret Of The Unexpected at the Mercury Cafe on June 6 and 8, starting at 6:30. Tickets are $15 on the Denver Fringe website.
Snag a surprising stanza from a poetry-blending machine and experience a captivating mashup of disparate arts on a common theme, a Poetry Slam/ Moth Story Hour/ Absurd Comedy kind of evening featuring comedy, storytelling, theatre, spoken-word poetry, and drag by eight Colorado creatives in one intriguing evening. Mark your calendars for June 6 and 8; an evening of surprise and wonder awaits!
Founded by local playwright and theatre artist Lisa Wagner Erickson, Cypherbird Projects is dedicated to creating imaginative and unconventional theatrical and multi-genre shows featuring interdisciplinary work by a variety of local creatives. From September 2023 to date, Erickson has produced cross-genre shows through Cypherbird Projects that have featured 20 Colorado creatives, including Cabaret Of The Unexpected at the Denver Fringe Festival.
*The Denver Fringe Festival is an open-application festival that supports bold, progressive arts and diverse voices in all genres of performance arts. Like all 300+ Fringe festivals around the world, our primary goal is to support independent artists. We also promote access to the arts by ensuring people can enjoy live performing arts – original theatre, comedy, improv, cabaret, dance, immersive theatre – at an affordable price.
*From the Denver Fringe website
