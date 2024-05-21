SPIDER MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE & More to be Presented at Sunset Cinema 2024 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Denver Arts & Venues, in partnership with Denver Film, will present the 2024 season of Sunset Cinema.



Sunset Cinema is a free outdoor movie series taking place at Denver Performing Arts Complex Sculpture Park. Every summer is dedicated to films that celebrate a particular genre, director, art form or theme, and 2024 is a celebration of animation.



“We’ve done dance, music and food as some of our Sunset Cinema themes in the past, but this year, we wanted to visit a new genre,” said Peter Dearth, Denver Performing Arts Complex Programming Manager. “As we explored different concepts, we landed on animation. The five films we selected are not only appealing to a diverse audience, from cinema-philes to kids and families, but also showcase the breadth of the artform of animation.”



Five featured films will take attendees on an adventure through the world of animation from family favorites to cult classics. Prior to the night’s film beginning at 7:30 p.m., the audience can enjoy tasty treats from local food trucks and animated shorts with CU Denver’s Digital Animation Center Student Showcase beginning at 7 p.m. Other cinema snacks and beverages including specialty “animation” cocktails will also be available, plus lawn games and themed photo booth experiences!



Attendees can arrive early and enter for a chance to win a VIP seat upgrade and a prize pack from Coca-Cola.



Film Schedule:

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse | June 25 (2023, PG, 2 hour, 20 min):

Miles Morales catapults across the multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. When the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles must redefine what it means to be a hero.

Pre-Show - CU Denver's Digital Animation Center Student Showcase

Food Trucks - What Would Cheesus Do?, Biker Jim's Gourmet Dogs, Cirque Kitchen and Spirits, HipPOPs

RSVP.

Who Framed Roger Rabbit | July 9 (1988, PG, 1 hour, 44 min):

When a cartoon rabbit is accused of murder, he enlists the help of a burnt-out private investigator to prove his innocence.

Pre-Show - CU Denver's Digital Animation Center Student Showcase

Food Trucks - Biker Jim's Gourmet Dogs, Downtown Fingers, Ninja Ramen Mobile, Rebel Cookie Dough Confections

RSVP.



The Triplets of Belleville | July 23 (2003, PG-13, 1 hour, 20 min):

When her grandson is kidnapped during the Tour de France, Madame Souza and her beloved pooch Bruno team up with the Belleville Sisters--an aged song-and-dance team from the days of Fred Astaire--to rescue him.

Pre-Show - CU Denver's Digital Animation Center Student Showcase

Food Trucks - Toby's New Orleans Poboys, Simply Le Crepes, Ninja Ramen Mobile, HipPOPs

RSVP.



The Incredibles | Aug. 6 (2004, PG, 2 hour, 3 min):

While trying to lead a quiet suburban life, a family of undercover superheroes are forced into action to save the world.

Pre-Show - CU Denver's Digital Animation Center Student Showcase

Food Trucks - Wheels on Fire, Roll It Up Sushi, Cirque Kitchen and Spirits, Pint's Peak Ice Cream

RSVP.



Fantastic Mr. Fox | Aug. 20 (2009, PG, 1 hour, 27 min):

An urbane fox cannot resist returning to his farm raiding ways and then must help his community survive the farmers' retaliation.

Pre-Show - CU Denver's Digital Animation Center Student Showcase

Food Trucks - Toby's New Orleans Poboys, Roll It Up Sushi, Cirque Kitchen and Spirits, Pint's Peak Ice Cream

RSVP.



Bring your chairs, blankets, family and friends to Sculpture Park and enjoy the show!



