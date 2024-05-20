Kornfeld, Bogart, and More Set for Theatre Aspen's 2024 Summer Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre Aspen has announced the complete casts for Theatre Aspen's 41st summer season, including Steel Magnolias, Legally Blonde The Musical, and Come From Away.

Tickets will be on sale beginning Tuesday, May 21 in person at the Hurst Theatre from 10 AM – 4 PM. The first 40 people will receive a gift with purchase. Single tickets will be available for purchase online, by phone and in-person beginning Wednesday, May 22. The Theatre Aspen Box Office will be open Monday through Friday from 10 AM – 4 PM MT. Learn more at TheatreAspen.org or call 970-300-4474.

“As we begin our 41st season, we are fortune to have one of the strongest slates of shows ever and a terrifically talented cast, many of whom are returning to Aspen as alumni,” said Producing Director Jed Bernstein. “We can't wait to welcome audiences back to our theatre, in the beautiful John Denver Sanctuary."

Steel Magnolias (June 17-29), the play which inspired the Academy Award-nominated film, stars Claire Saunders (Sweeney Todd) as ‘Shelby Eatenton-Latcherie,' Mary Bacon as ‘M'Lynn Eatenton,' Valerie Wright (Tuck Everlasting) as ‘Ouiser Boudreaux,' Terry Burrell (Three Penny Opera) as ‘Clairee Belcher,' Aurelia Williams (Parade) as ‘Truvy Jones,' and Sophia Gray as ‘Annelle Dupuy-Desoto.'

Director Jenn Thompson returns to Theatre Aspen for a second summer after the wildly successful production of Doubt in 2023. The design team for Steel Magnolias features John McDermott (scenic design) returning to Theatre Aspen for a second season, Ardean Landhuis (lighting design), Whitney Locher (costume design), JJ Janas (wig design), and Jane Shaw (sound design) returning to Theatre Aspen for her second season.

The cast of seven-time Tony Award-nominated Legally Blonde The Musical (July 5-27) stars Kaitlyn Frank (Funny Girl, My Fair Lady) as ‘Elle Woods,' Danny Kornfeld (Harmony) as ‘Emmett Forrest' returning to Theatre Aspen for the second season, Jack Baylis as ‘Warner Huntington III,' Amber Carson as ‘Paulette' returning to Theatre Aspen for the third season, Sara Al-Bazali as ‘Vivienne Kensington,' Matt Bogart (Paradise Square, Jersey Boys) as ‘Professor Callahan,' Connor Lyon (1776 US Tour) as ‘Brooke Wyndham,' Cameron Anika Hill (Dear Evan Hansen) as ‘Serena/Ensemble,' Elisa Galindez as ‘Enid/Ensemble,' and Aaron Patrick Craven (A Chorus Line at New York City Center) as ‘Kyle/Dewey/Ensemble.'

Michael Bello makes his Theatre Aspen debut directing Legally Blonde The Musical. The creative team includes choreographer Katherine Roarty with music direction by Eric Alsford who returns for his 10th season with Theatre Aspen. The design team includes Frank J. Oliva (scenic design) returning for a second season, Ardean Landhuis (lighting design), Jess Gersz (costume design), Bobbie Zlotnick (wig designer) Megumi Katayama (sound design).

The cast of Tony and Drama Desk Award winner Come From Away (August 2-24) stars Mikayla Agrella as ‘Janice & Others,' Erica Aubrey (Amazing Grace in Chicago) as ‘Diane & Others' returning to Theatre Aspen for the second season, Galyana Castillo (Sweeney Todd) as ‘Hannah & Others' returning to Theatre Aspen for the third season, Crystal Kellogg (School of Rock) as ‘Beverly/Annette & Others,' Torrey Linder (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as ‘Bob & Others,' Kara Mikula (Irving Berlin's White Christmas National Tour) as ‘Beulah & Others,' Nasir Ali Panjwani (Monsoon Wedding) as ‘Kevin J. & Others,' Tim Quartier (Les Misérables National Tour) as ‘Kevin/Garth & Others,' Chuck Ragsdale (A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder National Tour) as ‘Nick/Doug & Others,' Adam Steven Du Plessis (Pretty Woman National Tour) as ‘Oz & Others,' Laura Stracko (Diana: A True Musical Story) as ‘Bonnie & Others' returning to Theatre Aspen for the second season, and Thom Christopher Warren (Disney's The Lion King) as ‘Claude & Others' returning to Theatre Aspen for the second season.

Come From Away marks the Theatre Aspen debut for director Kevin S. McAllister, choreographed by Kathryn Tabb, and music direction by Jeremy Jacobs. The design team includes Seth Howard, returning for his third season as scenic designer and Theatre Aspen Apprentice Alum, Ardean Landhuis (lighting design), and David Withrow (costume design).

Complementing this year's main-stage presentations the season will also feature several special events throughout the summer, the return of the popular Theatre Aspen Cabaret Series at Hotel Jerome on July 2, July 14, August 4, and August 11; in collaboration with the Aspen Music Festival, a one-night-only presentation of Fiddler on the Roof In Concert featuring John Williams' Oscar Award-winning score adaptation on Tuesday, July 23 in the Michael Klein Music Tent.

As Theatre Aspen enters its 41st season in 2024, it continues to rekindle a sense of discovery in audiences who live in and visit the Roaring Fork Valley by producing big theatre in a small space with intimate storytelling. Each season, Theatre Aspen promises to bring world-class theatre dramatically closer, with innovative and imaginative productions of both plays and musicals. These productions are complemented by an assortment of community events, including cabarets, educational programs and performances, collaborations with other Aspen arts organizations, and new works presentations. Theatre Aspen also boasts an impressive Apprentice Program, one of the largest in the country, devoted to training the next generation of theatrical artists and administrators. For more information on Theatre Aspen, visit TheatreAspen.org or call (970) 925-9313.

ABOUT THE PRODUCTIONS

Steel Magnolias

June 17-29, 2024

The action is set in Truvy's beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, where all the ladies who are “anybody” come to have their hair done. Helped by her eager new assistant, Annelle (who is not sure whether or not she is still married), the outspoken, wise-cracking Truvy dispenses shampoos and free advice to the town's rich curmudgeon, Ouiser, ("I'm not crazy, I've just been in a bad mood for forty years"); an eccentric millionaire, Miss Clairee, who has a raging sweet tooth; and the local social leader, M'Lynn, whose daughter, Shelby (the prettiest girl in town), is about to marry a “good ole boy.” Filled with hilarious repartee and not a few acerbic but humorously revealing verbal collisions, the play moves toward tragedy when, in the second act, the spunky Shelby (who is a diabetic) risks pregnancy and forfeits her life. The sudden realization of their mortality affects the others, but also draws on the underlying strength—and love—which give the play, and its characters, the special quality to make them truly touching, funny and marvelously amiable company in good times and bad.

Steel Magnolias is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service imprint. (www.dramatists.com)

Legally Blonde The Musical

July 5-27, 2024

A fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde The Musical, follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances - this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal!

Elle Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend Warner dumps her so he can attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle ingeniously charms her way into the prestigious law school. While there, she struggles with peers, professors and her ex. With the support of some new friends, though, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.

Legally Blonde The Musical is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). www.mtishows.com

Come From Away

August 2-24, 2024

Come From Away is based on the true story of the time when the isolated community of Gander, Newfoundland, played host to the world. What started as an average day in a small town turned into an international sleepover, when 38 planes, carrying thousands of people from around the globe, were diverted to Gander's airstrip on September 11, 2001. Undaunted by culture clashes and language barriers, the people of Gander cheered the stranded travelers with music, an open bar and the recognition that we're all part of a global family.

Come From Away is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). www.mtishows.com

Comments