Vintage Theatre Presents THE ROOMMATE, January 13- February 19
A dark comedy about what it takes to re-route your life—and what happens when the wheels come off.
Vintage Theatre presents the Denver premiere of "The Roommate," January 13 through February 19 at 1468 Dayton St. in Aurora.
Sharon, in her mid-fifties, is recently divorced and needs a roommate to share her Iowa home. Robyn, also in her mid-fifties, needs a place to hide and a chance to start over. But as Sharon begins to uncover Robyn's secrets, they encourage her own deep-seated desire to transform her life completely. A dark comedy about what it takes to re-route your life-and what happens when the wheels come off.
Mari Geasair has been cast in the role of Sharon and Christine Carter Kahane as Robyn.
Jen Silverman plays include Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties (Woolly Mammoth, MCC, Southwark Playhouse London); The Moors (Yale Rep, Playwrights Realm) and Witch (Writer's Theatre, Geffen, Huntington). She is the author of the debut novel We Play Ourselves and the story collection The Island Dwellers (Random House) and the poetry chapbook Bath, selected by Traci Brimhall for Driftwood Press. Jen is a three-time MacDowell Fellow, a member of New Dramatists, a 2022 National Endowment for the Arts Fellow (prose) and 2022 Guggenheim Fellow (theatre). Jen also writes for TV and film.
Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2:30 p.m. and Monday, January 23 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets ranging from $20 - $34 are on sale by calling 303-856-7830 or online at www.vintagetheatre.org.
