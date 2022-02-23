VIDEO: Get A First Look At Denver Center's IN THE UPPER ROOM World Premiere

BroadwayWorld has a first look at DCPA Theatre Company's world premiere of In the Upper Room in the Kilstrom Theatre running February 11 through March 13, 2022.

Inspired by her own family, playwright Beaufield Berry shows "what it is to love people that drive you crazy," and how family dynamics "find each other and explode." In the Upper Room found its time to shine at the 2019 Colorado New Play Summit. This dramatic comedy was also selected as a recipient of an Edgerton New Play Award.

In the Upper Room will include Chavez Ravine (Barbershop II) as Rose, Levy Lee Simon (The Kentucky Circle, The Royale Theatre) as Eddie, Matthew Hancock ("Seal Team" on CBS) as John, Sydney Alexander(Ocean's Eight) as Janet, Courtney A. Vinson (Unique) as Josephine, Kayla King ("Bull" on CBS) as Yvette, Yvette Monique Clark ("Orange is the New Black" on Netflix) as Jackie, and Monnae Michaell (42) as Delores.

The production, led by director Gregg T. Daniel (Modern Minstrelsy, The Road Theatre Company) includes scenic design by Efren Delgadillo Jr. (Indecent, DCPA), costume design by Angela Calin (Two Degrees, DCPA), lighting design by Charles MacLeod (Wild Fire, DCPA), sound design by Jeff Gardner (Native Son, L.A. Theatre Works) and dramaturgy by Regina Victor (Black Like Me, Repertory Theatre of Saint Louis).Stage management by Kristin Sutter (Something Rotten!, National Tour) and Rick Mireles (Goodnight Moon, DCPA)

Tickets for In the Upper Room start at $30 and may be purchased at denvercenter.org.