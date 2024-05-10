Cypherbird Projects to Bring CABARET OF THE UNEXPECTED To The Denver Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cypherbird Projects will present a genre-bending fusion of comedy, storytelling, poetry, drag, and interactive art that takes audiences on a journey through The Unexpected at the Denver Fringe Festival. Catch Cabaret Of The Unexpected at the Mercury Cafe starting at 6:30 p.m. on June 6 and 8! Tickets are $15 on the Denver Fringe website.

Snag a surprising stanza from Corrina Espinosa's poetry-blending machine and experience a captivating mashup of disparate arts on a common theme, possibly a Poetry Slam/ Moth Story Hour/ Absurd Comedy kind of evening. Poet and storyteller Brice Maiurro (co-creator of the nightly howl heard around the world in the lockdown days of the pandemic- really!) will guide the journey through an unexpected melding of original performances and art by nine Colorado creatives in one intriguing evening.

Cabaret Of The Unexpected features the talents and creativity of Israel Avila, Cristina A. Bejan, James Brunt, Sean Michael Cummings, Lisa Wagner Erickson, Corrina Espinosa, Cara Leoni, Brice Maiurro, and Weird Alnite. From the Colorado Queer Comedy Festival to Red Rocks, DCPA, Meow Wolf, the Kennedy Center, NPR, and the BBC, these creatives have left their mark around the world. "I can't wait to watch what happens when the creativity of this fantastic group comes together for Cabaret Of The Unexpected," says curator and Cypherbird Projects founder Lisa Wagner Erickson.

Mark your calendars for June 6 and 8; an evening of surprise and wonder awaits!

About Cypherbird Projects

Founded by playwright and theatre artist Lisa Wagner Erickson, Cypherbird Projects is dedicated to creating imaginative and unconventional theatrical and multi-genre shows featuring interdisciplinary work by a variety of local creatives. Over the six years she owned Theater 29 (2018-2022), Erickson curated and produced shows and events that connected audiences with 45 local artists in multiple disciplines. Although she had to close the venue in 2022 due to pandemic-related financial constraints, Erickson did not abandon her creative endeavors. To the contrary, in 2023-2024, she has curated and produced cross-genre shows through Cypherbird Projects that have featured 20 Colorado creatives, including Cabaret Of The Unexpected at the Denver Fringe Festival!

About the Denver Fringe Festival

*The Denver Fringe Festival is an open-application festival that supports bold, progressive arts and diverse voices in all genres of performance arts. Like all 300+ Fringe festivals around the world, our primary goal is to support independent artists. We also promote access to the arts by ensuring people can enjoy live performing arts – original theatre, comedy, improv, cabaret, dance, immersive theatre – at an affordable price.

*From the Denver Fringe website

EVENT DETAILS:

Title: Cabaret Of The Unexpected

Dates: June 6 and 8, 2024

Time: The show starts promptly at 6:30 p.m.

Venue: Mercury Cafe, 2199 California St., Denver, CO.

Tickets: Tickets are $15 and available HERE

