INTERROGATION Comes To Comedy Works Landmark Next Week

Korey David and a special guest host lead you on a wild storytelling journey that makes you the interrogator at Comedy Works

Comedians tell their own true crime stories, then sit down at the interrogation table for questioning. Audience members can even text in their own crimes to be read live on stage. With the help of the crack detectives, it's up to the audience to get to the bottom of the case!

Listen to Interrogation: True Crime Stories podcast on Apple Podcasts. It's a unique mix of storytelling, improv and crowd participation that makes this show like nothing else you've ever seen.

Interrogation first started in the backroom of a Denver brewery in 2022. The concept took off almost immediately and has since turned into a national tour with dates in Portland, Los Angeles and Chicago, as well as the release of a comedy special available on YouTube.

According to Korey, “I wanted to create a show with a hook. Most storytelling shows lack a theme that audience members are excited about. I realized that crimes are inherently funny. Stand-up comedy and true crime are at an all-time high in popularity, so let's create a show that puts them together.”

The show has come a long way since its taproom roots, and now has an opportunity to impress audiences at the premier venue in town.

“Running Interrogation at Comedy Works is the dream,” says Korey. “I moved here from New York to pursue comedy and Comedy Works was a big reason for that. I couldn't be happier to have my own show at the club that I literally moved to Denver to perform at.”

About Korey David

Korey David is a nationally touring comedian and actor. He's appeared on Netflix and Adult Swim, is a regular at the world-famous Comedy Works, and has been a featured performer at the High Plains Comedy Festival, Vail Comedy Festival, Alaska b4udie Fest, and Omaha Comedy Festival.

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com.

