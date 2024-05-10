Edward W. Hardy & UNC Jazz Wins 7 Prestigious DownBeat Student Music Awards

Established in 1976, the DownBeat Student Music Awards are considered the most prestigious awards in jazz education.
Each year, DownBeat Magazine recognizes outstanding ensembles, performers, and composers in the jazz genre with the Student Music Awards.
This year, recent graduate Dr. Edward W. Hardy and the Jazz Studies Department at the University of Northern Colorado won a total of seven DownBeat Student Music Awards in DownBeat Magazine's 47th Annual student competition.
Dr. Hardy says, "Winning the Graduate College Outstanding Performance Award in the Blues/Pop/Rock Soloist category for my rendition of Tennessee Whiskey is a tremendous honor and a beautiful addition to my streak of milestones this year. This is my first Jazz award and I'm incredibly proud to represent my violin teacher, Dr. Jubal Fulks, and the University of Northern Colorado's classical and jazz departments. Congratulations to the other students and faculty in the Jazz Studies department on representing UNC!" Below is more information about the competition and the UNC recipients.
Downbeat 2024 Student Music Award University of Northern Colorado Recipients
The winners below are all jazz studies majors, except for Dr. Hardy, a previous classical violin performance major who excels in other musical genres.
Jazz Soloist
Undergraduate College Outstanding Performance
Parker Sibley, Drums
Jim White, Professor
Vocal Jazz Soloist
Graduate College Outstanding Performance
Kelsey Wallner, Vocals
Marion Powers, Professor
Small Vocal Jazz Group
Graduate College Outstanding Performance
Northern Colorado Voices
Marion Powers, Professor
Blues/Pop/Rock Soloist
Graduate College Outstanding Performance
Edward W. Hardy, Violin
Jubal Fulks, Professor
Original Composition Large Ensemble
Graduate College Outstanding Composition
David Bernot, "Lonesome Log"
Drew Zaremba, Professor
Jazz Arrangement
Graduate College Winner - Small Ensemble
Tau Ham Ken Kuo, "East of the Sun"
Drew Zaremba, Professor
Jazz Arrangement
Graduate College Outstanding Arrangement - Studio Composition
Jared Cathey, "Chime"
Drew Zaremba, Professor
