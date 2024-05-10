Edward W. Hardy & UNC Jazz Wins 7 Prestigious DownBeat Student Music Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Each year, DownBeat Magazine recognizes outstanding ensembles, performers, and composers in the jazz genre with the Student Music Awards.

This year, recent graduate Dr. Edward W. Hardy and the Jazz Studies Department at the University of Northern Colorado won a total of seven DownBeat Student Music Awards in DownBeat Magazine's 47th Annual student competition.

Dr. Hardy says, "Winning the Graduate College Outstanding Performance Award in the Blues/Pop/Rock Soloist category for my rendition of Tennessee Whiskey is a tremendous honor and a beautiful addition to my streak of milestones this year. This is my first Jazz award and I'm incredibly proud to represent my violin teacher, Dr. Jubal Fulks, and the University of Northern Colorado's classical and jazz departments. Congratulations to the other students and faculty in the Jazz Studies department on representing UNC!" Below is more information about the competition and the UNC recipients.

Established in 1976, the DownBeat Student Music Awards are considered the most prestigious awards in jazz education. Hundreds of musicians, music educators, and music industry professionals received their first international recognition as DownBeat Student Music Award winners. Winning a DownBeat Student Music Award is an accomplishment that should be included on any college application or professional resume.

Downbeat 2024 Student Music Award University of Northern Colorado Recipients

The winners below are all jazz studies majors, except for Dr. Hardy, a previous classical violin performance major who excels in other musical genres.

Jazz Soloist

Undergraduate College Outstanding Performance

Parker Sibley, Drums

Jim White, Professor

Vocal Jazz Soloist

Graduate College Outstanding Performance

Kelsey Wallner, Vocals

Marion Powers, Professor

Small Vocal Jazz Group

Graduate College Outstanding Performance

Northern Colorado Voices

Marion Powers, Professor

Blues/Pop/Rock Soloist

Graduate College Outstanding Performance

Edward W. Hardy, Violin

Jubal Fulks, Professor

Original Composition Large Ensemble

Graduate College Outstanding Composition

David Bernot, "Lonesome Log"

Drew Zaremba, Professor

Jazz Arrangement

Graduate College Winner - Small Ensemble

Tau Ham Ken Kuo, "East of the Sun"

Drew Zaremba, Professor

Jazz Arrangement

Graduate College Outstanding Arrangement - Studio Composition

Jared Cathey, "Chime"

Drew Zaremba, Professor

For more UNC news, arts, and events, visit arts.unco.edu/.

