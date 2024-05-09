ME & US Announced As Part of Denver Fringe In June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ronan Viard was just eight years old when his father kidnapped him, fleeing France for the United States. Now an accomplished actor and singer, Viard relays his remarkable true tale in a captivating cabaret called ME & US. Haunting, heartfelt, and ultimately healing, ME & US comes to the Denver Fringe Festival for two nights only.

Tickets are just $15 for the 6:30 PM shows on Thursday, June 6 and Saturday, June 8. ME & US is presented at the Ironton Distillery Gallery, located at 3636 Chestnut Place in Denver's RiNo Arts District. This transatlantic tale blends songs from two cultures thanks to three onstage musicians: Kathryn Harms (harp), Corey Exline (vocals), and Ethan Lee Knowles or Adrienne Asterita (vocals/percussion). In his compelling new show, Ronan Viard holds audiences captive with nothing but his voice.

"My world was shaken when my father abducted me," Viard explains. "This traumatic experience wove its way into every facet of my life, leaving both positive and negative imprints. Now I live in the country of my father's dreams - and must navigate the complexities of being a dad and an artist in a foreign land. This is the journey that I am eager to share with you, interwoven with the melodies of French and English songs that hold deep significance for me."

Ronan Viard is a graduate of le Conservatoire Georges Bizet in his native France. He gave up a successful theater career in Paris when his wife took a job as a research scientist in Boulder. Since moving here, he's worked regularly at respected theaters across the Front Range, including Candlelight Dinner Theatre, the Catamounts, Edge Theater, Fearless Theatre, Invictus Theater, Miners Alley Playhouse, Square Product Theatre, Theater Company of Lafayette, Vintage Theatre, and Wheat Ridge Theatre Company. He's also performed at the Aurora History Museum, the Colorado Railroad Museum, and the Molly Brown House Museum. In America, his family has grown to include two dual citizens: a 7-year-old son and a 3-year-old daughter.

The Denver Fringe Festival supports bold, progressive, and diverse voices in all genres of performance arts. It brings original, innovative, and experimental shows to creative venues at an affordable price. The Fringe believes that live performance entertains, enlightens, and empowers - and that bringing artists and audiences together helps cultivate vibrant, inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable communities.

For more information, call 720-496-7420 or visit denverfringe.org/shows/me-and-us/.

