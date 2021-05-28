Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO FLASHBACK: 'I'm Free' From THE WHO'S TOMMY at Denver Center for the Performing Arts

The production ran in the spring of 2018, and starred Broadway's Andy Mientus.

May. 28, 2021  

Denver Center for the Performing Arts has released a new flashback video as part of its DCPAMemories series, featuring its production of The Who's Tommy.

The production ran in the spring of 2018, and starred Broadway's Andy Mientus alongside Betsy Morgan (The King and I) as Mrs. Walker, Tony Award-nominated Charl Brown (Motown the Musical) as Captain Walker, and Carson Elrod (Peter and the Starcatcher) as Uncle Ernie.

Watch a clip of "I'm Free" from the production below!

Tommy is a musical about the challenges of self-discovery and the resilience of a boy who must navigate a harsh and unforgiving world with no hope of recovery. But when he discovers a newfound talent for pinball, he's swept up in the fame and fortune of his success. The story was made into a trippy film in 1975 starring Roger Daltrey, and in 1993 debuted as a Broadway musical under the direction of Des McAnuff.

