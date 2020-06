Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Denver Center For the Performing Arts has released a new flashback video to its DCPA Cabaret production of Xanadu!

Cast members of Lauren Shealy (Kira), Sheryl McCallum (Melpomene) and Sarah Rex (Calliope) reminisce about doing a show where the final number is performed on roller skates, followed by the closing number, Xanadu.

Check out the video below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You