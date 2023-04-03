Theatre Aspen's Local Season Pass Program to Launch Tomorrow

Theatre Aspen's popular Local Season Pass program will launch with a special event at Clark's Market Aspen (300 Puppy Smith St.) on Tuesday, April 4 from 10 AM - 6 PM prior to going on-sale to the general public, on Wednesday, April 5 at 10 AM.

Theatre Aspen's 40th Anniversary Summer Season will run from June 22 - September 14 and will include three mainstage productions; the Tony Award® winning Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, and the Tony Award® and Pulitzer Prize-winning Doubt, A Parable and Rent; the return of Solo Flights the organization's developmental one-person show festival; and multiple special events, as well as three Theatre Aspen Education productions.

The Local Pass Sale is to encourage Roaring Fork Valley locals to enjoy the award-winning summer mainstage productions at a discounted rate. There will be three local pass options available, each providing substantial savings off the regular ticket price as well as early access to seat selection for the productions. Options include the specially priced Matinee Pass for $170, the Premium Pass for $335 and the popular Standard Pass for $215. A limited number of passes are offered through June 18 or until they sell out.

The Premium Pass, over 25% in savings, includes one premium seat ticket to each of the mainstage productions, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Doubt and Rent. Save 25% on the best seats in the house and walk the red carpet as the Premium Pass can be used on Opening Night performances (subject to availability).

The Standard Pass includes one standard seat ticket to each of the mainstage productions, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Doubt and Rent (excluding Opening Night). Savings of 35% off general ticket pricing.

The Matinee Pass, a 40% savings, includes one ticket to each of the mainstage productions, for a matinee performance of: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Doubt and Rent. Allowing our guests to enjoy the productions during the day.

Matinees performances are 2pm on Thursday and 4pm on Saturdays.

Each pass will receive a complimentary ticket to a Solo Flights performance of the pass holder's choice, excluding the Anniversary Cabaret and the special performances of The Guys. Each option will enable audiences to see these outstanding productions up to 40% off the ticket price.

Theatre Aspen is fortunate to be partnering with two iconic community partners again for our local season pass sale: Clark's Market Aspen and the Limelight Hotel Aspen. All Theatre Aspen pass buyers at the April 4 event at Clark's Market Aspen will receive a complimentary gift bag from Clark's Market Aspen filled with an assortment of St. Pierre Bakery items, gourmet butter, and decadent chocolate ganache, a value of $45, while supplies last.

In addition, the Limelight Hotel will provide a discount card to all pass buyers good for 20% off one pre-theatre dinner meal for use throughout the summer.

Passes will be available at Click Here or by calling 970-300-4474 beginning Wednesday, April 5 at 10am and supplies are limited. Complete details, including full season information, can be found on Click Here.

As Theatre Aspen celebrates its 40th Anniversary season in 2023, it continues to rekindle a sense of discovery in audiences who live in and visit the Roaring Fork Valley by producing big theatre in a small space with intimate storytelling. Each season, Theatre Aspen promises to bring world-class theatre dramatically closer, with innovative and imaginative productions of both plays and musicals. These productions are complemented by an assortment of community events, including late-night cabarets, educational programs and performances, collaborations with other Aspen arts organizations, and new works presentations. Theatre Aspen also boasts an impressive Apprentice Program, one of the largest in the country, devoted to training the next generation of theatrical artists and administrators. Learn more about Theatre Aspen visit Click Here or call (970) 925-9313.

ABOUT THE SEASON

MAINSTAGE

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

June 22-July 8



Book by Douglas McGrath

Words and Music by Gerry Goffin & Carole King | Barry Mann & Cynthia Weil

Music by Arrangement with Sony/ATV Music Publishing

Before she was hit-maker Carole King - she was Carole Klein, a spunky, young songwriter from Brooklyn with a unique voice. From the chart-topping hits she wrote for the biggest acts in music to her own life-changing, trailblazing success with Tapestry, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical takes you back to where it all began - and takes you on the ride of a lifetime.

Doubt, A Parable

July 14-29



Book by John Patrick Shanley

In this brilliant and powerful drama, Sister Aloysius, a Bronx school principal, takes matters into her own hands when she suspects the young Father Flynn of improper relations with one of the male students.'

Rent

August 4-26

Book, Music and Lyrics by Jonathan Larson

Set in the East Village of New York City, Rent is about falling in love, finding your voice and living for today. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Rent has become a pop cultural phenomenon. with songs that rock and a story that resonates with audiences of all ages.

Based loosely on Puccini's La Boheme, Jonathan Larson's Rent follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York's Lower East Side, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS.

Solo Flights

September 7-14

Theatre Aspen's Hurst Theatre

Featuring new works being developed for the stage. More details to be announced later.