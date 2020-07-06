Theatre Aspen Announces 2020 All For One Season; Kelli O'Hara, Audra McDonald, and More!

Theatre Aspen has announced its 2020 All For One season!

The evolved All For One summer season will now run from July 27 - August 18, and will include audience favorites and new initiatives.

In a year unlike any other, Theatre Aspen cements our commitment to the Aspen Community, offering an "All For One" Season, and introducing the Aspen Heroes program: a salute to the first responders, bus drivers, medical workers and other essential workers who have persevered during the crisis.

Celebrity Concert Series

Beth Malone - July 27th 7pm & 9:30pm

Carolee Carmello - August 3rd 7pm & 9:30pm

Kelli O'Hara - August 10th 930pm, August 11th 7pm

Audra McDonald - August 10th 7pm, August 11th 9:30pm

Summer Cabaret Series

The first program, From Alone To Aspen: A Summer Cabaret will celebrate our new "new" reality.

July 30th - July 31st at 730PM

August 1st at 7PM and 9PM

The Second Program, Don't Stop Believin': The Best of the Theatre Aspen Songbook takes a walk down memory lane with the greatest hits from Theatre Aspen's first 36 seasons.

August 6th - 7th at 730PM

August 8th at 7PM and 9PM

Meet Me In St Louis

A brand new initiative in a classic style: join for an old-fashioned radio play, complete with onstage sound effects and the songs you love from the romantic movie-musical classic, Meet Me in St Louis.

Featuring tunes like "The Trolley Song," "The Boy Next Door," and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," you'll be swept away on a streetcar straight to the 1904 World's Fair!

August 13th - 15th at 7:30

August 15th at 4:30

Learn more about all programming, and buy tickets, at theatreaspen.org/all-for-one/.

