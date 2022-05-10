Theater 29 Returns To Live Shows In June

Like many small local venues, Theatre 29 had to close its doors when the pandemic hit Colorado in March 2020.

Rather than closing the door on artistic endeavors, the company's leadership decided to forge ahead, and over the last two years, Theatre 29's network of Colorado playwrights and theatre artists has grown to include creative artists in poetry, fiction, non-fiction, film, video, audio, and visual art.

As they reopen, the group is experimenting with new ways to connect audiences with theatrical and creative art. Their expanding vision and use of new platforms, collaborations, and immersive art began out of creative necessity and will continue as they re-open in June.

SUMMER 2022 @ THEATER 29

Theater 29 will open in June with an interactive multi-arts journey on the theme of Emergence, envision a reimagined local landscape via Here in July, and host a Colorado Conspiracy-Con in August.

EMERGENCE

June 26, 2022

Theater 29, Denver, CO

Tickets are $20 and will be available starting May 22, 2022 @ www.theater29denver.com

Created by Josh Berkowitz, Lisa Wagner Erickson, Elizabeth Faraci, Ellen K. Graham, Joe Marci

Directed by Hart DeRose

Join us for an interactive journey through plays, collaborative art installations, performance art, and sound on the theme of Emergence.

HERE

Opening July 23, 2022

Multiple Denver metro locations

Participating artists will be announced soon!

Visit a reimagined local landscape of works incorporating publicly accessible sites in the Denver metro area. Audience members will engage with the collection of works on the Theater 29 website and in-person using a Google map marking the location for each piece.

COLORADO CONSPIRACY-CON

Opening August 13, 2022

Theater 29, Denver, CO

Created by Tami Canaday, Lisa Wagner Erickson, and Shane Rodriguez

Directed by Hart DeRose

Participating artists include James Brunt, Sean Michael Cummings, Mykai Easton, Collin I. Hood, and Tresha Farris

Immerse yourself in a Colorado-made conspiracy fair filled with contradictory pamphlets, wild ideologies, competing theories -and snacks

Established by local playwrights Lisa Wagner Erickson and Ellen K. Graham, Theater 29 opened in 2018 in Northwest Denver as a venue dedicated to original works by a network of local DIY playwrights and creative artists. Starting in 2020, in addition to playwrights and theatre artists, our network has expanded to include creative artists in poetry, fiction, non-fiction, film, video, audio, and visual art. To date, Theater 29 has featured the work of over 47 Colorado creative artists, including 30 playwrights and theatre artists.

Visit our virtual gallery to experience an expanding collection of plays, visual art, fiber art, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, animation, and video by Colorado creative artists.