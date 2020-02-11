The Fine Arts Center Presents THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE

The Fine Arts Center Theatre Company is excited to present "The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane," March 6-April 5, 2020, adapted for the stage by Dwayne Hartford from the popular children's book by Newberry Medal-winning author Kate DiCamillo. The play is directed by Meghann Henry.

"The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane" tells the story of Edward Tulane, an expensive porcelain toy rabbit who is given as a birthday present to a girl named Abilene. She adores him, but he is vain and self-centered. One day, Edward is lost-he falls overboard during a voyage and sinks to the bottom of the ocean. This episode marks the beginning of his extraordinary journey of transformation. Over the years, Edward changes hands many times as he discovers what it is to love, what it is to lose that love, and how to find the courage to love again.

"In a way, the play is sort of a hero's journey. Edward is called to love-a task he sees as impossible, if not frivolous. Through beautifully crafted storytelling and live music, our actors will weave a tale in which our hero faces adversity, learns to listen, and in the end discovers the joy of true companionship. This story highlights the simple and dramatic moments in life that form the memories that shape who we become," Henry said. "Come to the theater and create a connection-a memory-with your family."

The cast includes FAC favorites Heidi Guzman (last seen in "Tiny Beautiful Things") Jack English ("The Sound of Music," "Stuart Little"), Colton Pratt ("The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time") and Tracy Nicole Taylor ("Ben & The Magic Paintbrush," "Barnum"). Members of the cast will also perform music created specifically for the FAC production of the play, featuring guitar and cello.

The creative team includes Mickey Burdick (scenic designer), Aidan Murphy (lighting designer), Ginny Treu (costume designer), and Terri Harrison (stage manager/props designer).

Tickets are now on sale at fac.coloradocollege.edu or through the box office at (719) 634-5583.





