The Betsy Stage presents "Being Here" October 22 through November 22 at 1137 S. Huron St. Denver, CO 80223. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 7:30 p.m. and seating is limited to 15. Tickets are $30 and available online at www.betsystage.com. Due to adult themes, this show is strongly recommended for ages 16 and older.

"Being Here," a compilation of monologues chosen by the actors, addresses issues such as homelessness, Black Lives Matter, global warming and real-world challenges we face. These stories will be told, from a variety of view-points, by James Brunt, Sydnee Fullmer, Adrienne Martin-Fullwood, Michael Gurshtein, Todd Kadtke, Michal Meyer, Rekha Ohal, Erin Slimak, Artie Thompson, Asya Toney and Lisa Young.

Director Samantha McDermott announced, "Fifty percent of the proceeds from ticket sales will go to 4Oceans' Pound+ Program to fund the removal of trash from the ocean. Each ticket you buy equates to a pound and a half of trash removed. Talk about art saving the world!"

Because the safety of our audience and our actors is of paramount importance to us, this special run will include reduced capacity (only 15 seats available) with socially distanced seating between groups. We will be taking temperatures at the door and will ask that all audience members wear their face masks while inside the theater (our performers will be in face shields). And you can rest assured knowing that the seats, bathroom and all high touch areas will be completely sanitized between each performance.

The [innovative] Betsy Stage 2013 production of "Juliet & Romeo: The Panopticon" took place in an Orwellian environment under the watchful eye of panopticon cameras that followed citizens' every movement. In November 2013, the company adapted Shakespeare's "King Lear" and put his three favorite "working girls" to the test as he divided his kingdom in "The Travesty of Lear." A nightmare journey that starts as a model of innocence descends into destruction and despair for the painter "Beth" in their April 2014, all female adaptation, of "Macbeth." In October of 2014 The Betsy Stage created a family of gypsy performers and musicians for their distinctly different version of "Hamlet" and in April of 2015 presented "OTHELLO: A Khorus Line" as a dedication to the Broadway musical and its evolution.

