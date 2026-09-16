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TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS to be Presented at Phamaly Theatre Company

Performances will run October 8-18.

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TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS to be Presented at Phamaly Theatre Company

Phamaly Theatre Company will present Tiny Beautiful Things, running October 8th through 18th at the Peoples Building! A total of 115 disabled actors will be part of the production.

113 disabled actors were filmed and incorporated into the production, alongside two actors who portray Sugar, creating a powerful and expansive theatrical experience centered on connection, vulnerability, and the stories we carry with us.

Based on the bestselling book by Cheryl Strayed, Tiny Beautiful Things brings together letters from people seeking advice about love, loss, relationships, family, and life. At the heart of the story is Sugar, an anonymous advice columnist who responds with compassion, honesty, humor, and hard-earned wisdom.

For Phamaly Theatre Company, the production offers an opportunity to explore these deeply human questions through the voices and experiences of disabled artists.

Presented by Phamaly Theatre Company, Tiny Beautiful Things will run October 8 through 19 at The Peoples Building, with pay-what-you-can tickets, $20 to $5. 

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