TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS to be Presented at Phamaly Theatre Company

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Phamaly Theatre Company will present Tiny Beautiful Things, running October 8th through 18th at the Peoples Building! A total of 115 disabled actors will be part of the production.

113 disabled actors were filmed and incorporated into the production, alongside two actors who portray Sugar, creating a powerful and expansive theatrical experience centered on connection, vulnerability, and the stories we carry with us.

Based on the bestselling book by Cheryl Strayed, Tiny Beautiful Things brings together letters from people seeking advice about love, loss, relationships, family, and life. At the heart of the story is Sugar, an anonymous advice columnist who responds with compassion, honesty, humor, and hard-earned wisdom.

For Phamaly Theatre Company, the production offers an opportunity to explore these deeply human questions through the voices and experiences of disabled artists.

Presented by Phamaly Theatre Company, Tiny Beautiful Things will run October 8 through 19 at The Peoples Building, with pay-what-you-can tickets, $20 to $5.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 11 Hrs 27 Min 32 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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