MACHINAL to Open at The People's Building From Miscreant Theater Collective

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Miscreant Theater Collective presents Machinal, Adapted and Directed by Paul Wells, September 24 through October 4 at The People's Building in Aurora.

First performed in 1928 and inspired by the real-life case of Ruth Snyder, Machinal follows a young woman struggling to maintain her identity in a world determined to define it for her. Pressured into marriage, motherhood, and a life she never truly chose, she finds herself trapped within systems that value obedience over individuality.

Nearly a century after its premiere, the play's central questions remain as urgent as ever.

As debates surrounding bodily autonomy, reproductive rights, gender expectations, and personal freedom continue to shape public life, Machinal offers a portrait of a woman fighting to be heard in a society that continually speaks for her.

"One of the remarkable things about Machinal is how contemporary it feels," said Wells. "The details may have changed, but the pressures haven't. It's a play about control, conformity, isolation, and what happens when a person can no longer live within the life that's been chosen for them."

Blending expressionist storytelling with modern imagery, this production explores isolation, technology, social expectation, and the systems that shape everyday life. Written during another era of rapid social change, Machinal arrives at a moment when many of the same questions have returned to the center of public conversation.

As part of its commitment to community engagement, Miscreant Theater Collective is proud to partner with The Table Urban Farm, a Denver-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to providing locally grown food, fostering neighborhood connection, and increasing access to community resources. Through this partnership, Miscreant continues its mission of using theatre not only as artistic expression, but as a way to strengthen community relationships and create meaningful spaces for conversation and connection.

Performance Dates

September 24 & 26 at 7:30 PM

September 27 at 2:00 PM

October 1, 2 & 3 at 7:30 PM

October 3 & 4 at 2:00 PM

The People's Building

9995 E. Colfax Avenue

Aurora, CO 80010

Tickets and additional information are available at https://thepeoplesbuilding3.thundertix.com/events/266755

Miscreant Theater Collective is committed to making theatre accessible to all. Audience members in need of accessibility accommodations or Pay-What-You-Can assistance are encouraged to contact the company directly. Theatre should be available to everyone, regardless of financial circumstance.

About Miscreant Theater Collective

Miscreant Theater Collective is a Colorado-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to creating daring, unconventional theatre that challenges expectations, sparks conversation, and strengthens community connections. Through productions, educational programming, local partnerships, and audience-centered initiatives, Miscreant works to make meaningful theatrical experiences accessible to all. The company believes theatre is most powerful when it brings people together and that financial barriers should never prevent someone from participating in the arts. Learn more at MiscreantTheatre.org

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