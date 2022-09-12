THE PRINCESS BRIDE AN EVENING WITH CARY ELWES To Screen At Paramount Theatre, December 10

Comedy Works Entertainment presents THE PRINCESS BRIDE: AN INCONCEIVABLE EVENING WITH Cary Elwes coming to Paramount Theatre in Denver on Saturday, December 10th, 2022 at 7pm.

Tickets are $29.50 - $49.50 plus applicable fees. A limited number of VIP packages are available for $149.50 plus applicable fees which includes premium seating, a meet and greet with photo opportunity, and a signed copy of Carey Elwes' best-selling book, As You Wish: Inconceivable Tales from the Making of The Princess Bride. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 16th at 10:00am at ParamountDenver.com.



Join Cary Elwes (Westley) for a behind-the-scenes look at life on and off the set of the classic film, The Princess Bride.



After a screening of the iconic movie, Elwes will engage in a moderated discussion revealing never before shared secrets and tales of inconceivable antics!

Journey back to the lands of Florin and Guilder in an adventure filled with fencing, fighting, torture, revenge, giants, monsters, chases, escapes, miracles, and of course, true love.

Elwes has been in a multitude of films and tv shows, including Robin Hood: Men in Tights, Bram Stoker's Dracula, Saw, Twister, Liar, Liar, Stranger Things and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. He recently starred in Guy Ritchie's "Five Eyes" and just wrapped "Mission Impossible 7" with Tom Cruise.

Now Elwes is hitting the road to share with fans the personal stories behind the making of this piece of cinematic history.



Don't be a "Humperdinck", make haste to see The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes for a night you will always "tweasure".