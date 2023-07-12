TERRY FATOR: A VERY TERRY CHRISTMAS Comes to Bellco Theatre in November

The performance is on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7pm.

By: Jul. 12, 2023

TERRY FATOR: A VERY TERRY CHRISTMAS Comes to Bellco Theatre in November

The Zarlengo Foundation presents Terry Fator: A VERY TERRY CHRISTMAS at Bellco Theatre on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7pm. Tickets range from $49.95 to $79.95 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10am at AXS.com.

Proceeds will benefit The Zarlengo Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that supports schools and programs for learning disabled children in Colorado. Proceeds from the event will be used for scholarships, classroom resources, teacher training, and supporting the Zarlengo Foundation Learning Evaluation Center. Since its inception, the foundation has contributed over $1,500,000 to education-related causes in the Denver area. For additional information about The Zarlengo Foundation, please visit http://www.zarlengofoundation.org. For information on sponsorship packages, please contact Kathryn Zarlengo at 303-357-5633 / katie@zarlengofoundation.org.

About Terry Fator: What began in Corsicana, Texas when 10-year-old boy named Terry Fator read a book about ventriloquism has led him to heights he could never have imagined: winning America’s Got Talent…becoming a Las Vegas headliner for the past 14 years…and his ongoing nationwide tour which is taking him to concert stages, casino theaters and performing centers across the country.

Terry Fator presents his annual spectacular, A Very Terry Christmas, a holiday themed performance by Terry and his amazing cast. A Very Terry Christmas is Las Vegas' most famous and anticipated holiday tradition, celebrating the joy of the season with comedy, singing, celebrity impersonations and ventriloquism, and featuring classics including “Winter Wonderland,” “Sleigh Ride” and “White Christmas”. A Very Terry Christmas showcases Terry’s unique singing ability and laugh out loud comedy, brought to you through the “voices” of America’s favorite puppet characters.




Recommended For You