Stories on Stage Will Present MAKING MERRY Live and In Person

Stories on Stage presents Making Merry on Saturday, December 18 at 2:00 p.m. at the Nomad Playhouse, 1410 Quince Ave. in Boulder and Sunday, December 19 at 2:00 p.m. at the King Center, 855 Lawrence Way, Denver, CO 80204 with in-person seating. The virtual performance will be streamed beginning December 19 at 7:00 p.m. and will also be available for viewing any time thereafter. Ticket holders for the virtual performance will receive a link prior to the performance. Tickets are $22 and are available at www.storiesonstage.org or by calling 303-494-0523

Jamie Horton, 23-year veteran, principal actor and director at the Denver Center Theatre Company, returns to Denver for this annual holiday show! Jamie will perform "A Typical Irish Christmas" by Maeve Binchy. Joining him on stage is GerRee Hinshaw performing "Spirit of Christmas" by Jeanette Winterson and Ryan Omar Stack performs "The Blue Team" by Joshua Braff. Laura Jo Trexler joins Stories on Stage this year as pianist and Music Director.

Celebrating their 21th Season, Stories on Stage presents renowned actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories.

Making Merry is sponsored by Linda Roberts Zinn and in part by the Citizens of the Scientific and Cultural District (SCFD), Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Bonfils Stanton Foundation, Colorado Creative Industries, Boulder County Arts Alliance and Community Foundation of Boulder County.