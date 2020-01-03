Single Tickets for ASPEN LAUGH FESTIVAL Go on Sale Today

A "Saturday Night Live" favorite (and stand-up comedy legend), an award-winning host of "The Daily Show," an iconic improv troupe, a trio of headliners, and more are all included in the line-up of performers for the 2020 Aspen Laugh Festival, running February 18-22, 2020 in Aspen, Colorado. PLUS, we've added Aspen favorite Becky Robinson, "GLOW" star Jackie Tohn, and more to the Aspen Laugh Festival lineup with Free Apres Comedy Shows. Single tickets for all Aspen Laugh Festival shows are on sale now at the Wheeler Opera House Box Office (970.920.5770/ aspenshowtix.com). The Wheeler Opera House is located at 320 E. Hyman Ave., Aspen, CO.

Comedy fans are invited to get the laughs started early each day with free Après Comedy Hour shows at Silver City Saloon Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday (4 PM). Plus, new this year, an Après Comedy Hour show has been added to the festival schedule on Saturday at the Limelight Snowmass (3:30 PM).

"Our Après Comedy Hour shows are typically some of my favorites during the festival," says Gena Buhler, Producer of Aspen Laugh Festival and Wheeler Opera House Executive and Artistic Director. "These free, intimate shows give people a taste of Aspen Laugh Festival before the headliners each night. This year we are expanding our Après Shows to Snowmass as well, with a special Saturday show!"



2020 ASPEN LAUGH FESTIVAL APRES COMEDY HOUR SHOWS

Colorado Comedy Night Hosted by Rebecca Robinson (FREE!)

Tuesday, February 18 at 6:00 PM | Venue TBA

Aspen Laugh Festival Après Comedy Hour featuring Consensual Improv

Wednesday, February 19 at 4:00 PM

Silver City Saloon (FREE)

Aspen Laugh Festival Après Comedy Hour Double Trouble with Becky Robinson & Jackie Tohn

Thursday, February 20 at 4:00 PM

Silver City Saloon (FREE)

Aspen Laugh Festival Après Comedy Hour featuring Janae Burris, Joe Praino & Becky Robinson

Friday, February 21 at 4:00 PM

Silver City Saloon (FREE)

Aspen Laugh Festival Après Comedy Hour featuring Vir Das & Joe Praino

Saturday, February 22 at 3:30 PM

Limelight Snowmass (FREE)

Aspen Laugh Festival Après Comedy Hour featuring Dusty Slay, Janae Burris & Jackie Tohn

Saturday, February 22 at 4:00 PM

Silver City Saloon (FREE)



2020 ASPEN LAUGH FESTIVAL HEADLINERS

Brian Regan at Belly Up Aspen

Monday, February 10 at 8:30 PM

Kick off Aspen Laugh Festival with "the funniest stand-up alive" (Vanity Fair), Brian Regan of the Jerry Seinfeld-produced Netflix series 'Stand Up and Away!' at Belly Up on February 10. Tickets start at $78 and are on sale now at bellyupaspen.com!

The Second City

Wednesday, February 19 at 7:30 PM

Since making its dynamic debut in 1959, The Second City has proven to be the premiere launchpad for comedy legends from John Belushi, Bill Murray, Martin Short and Gilda Radner to Tina Fey, Steve Carell, Keegan-Michael Key & Stephen Colbert. Don't miss your chance to see the world's most talented up-and-coming comedians on stage now. It's like watching your favorite late-night TV show, live and in person!

Norm Macdonald

Thursday, February 20 at 7:30 PM

Norm Macdonald is best known for his 4-year stint on Saturday Night Live where Chevy Chase noted he was the best anchor to ever grace the chair. Although he is known for tv and film appearances, Norm Macdonald is first and foremost, a stand-up comic. Comedy Central named him in their top 100 comedians of all time and he retires all material he has used on specials and guarantees that no two shows will ever be identical. He is a stand-up comedian who must be seen to be believed.

Vir Das at Limelight Lounge

Friday, February 21 at 5:30 & 8:00 PM

Vir Das has cemented himself as one of the biggest Bollywood stars in India, and now is one the fastest rising actor/comedians in America. Fresh off a global stand-up tour encompassing 20 countries on six continents, Das has sold out many shows including London's prestigious Soho Theatre. He's also been featured at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and Montreal's Just For Laughs comedy festival and has been a repeat guest on TBS' Conan. Das was recently named as one of Variety's "Top 10 Comics to Watch," proving to be one of the next great comedic imports.

Triple The Laughs:

An Evening of Comedy with Taylor Tomlinson, Adam Ray and Dusty Slay

Friday, February 21 at 7:30 PM

Taylor Tomlinson

Taylor Tomlinson has been featured on Conan, MTV's Safe Word, Comedy Central's Adam Devine's House Party, was a top ten finalist on season 9 of NBC's Last Comic Standing, and her stand-up special is currently streaming on Netflix. Taylor was recently honored as a Top 10 Comedian to Watch at the prestigious Montreal Comedy Festival. She is one of the country's youngest currently touring headliners, delighting audiences coast-to-coast with her sharp crowd work, biting wit, and wonderfully self-deprecating point of view.

Adam Ray

Adam tours the country with his stand-up, headlining the top comedy clubs, and has opened for acts such as Adam Devine, John Legend, The New Kids on the Block, and The Goo Goo Dolls. Adam's stand-up has been featured on The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson and Adam Devine's House Party on Comedy Central. He can also be seen on HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm, Arrested Development, Paul Feig's The Heat and more! Adam is a regular on The Adam Corolla Podcast, but also co-hosts the popular About Last Night podcast, which has welcomed guests such as Melissa McCarthy, Bill Burr, Dana Carvey, Whitney Cummings, Marc Maron, and Kevin Nealon.

Dusty Slay

You can take the boy out of the trailer park, but you can't take the trailer park out of the boy... Stand-up comedian Dusty Slay grew up on Lot 8 of a mobile home neighborhood in Opelika, Alabama, and his observational comedy and eternally optimistic outlook is peppered with ironies: growing up poor, a love for both hard-core country and classic rock, a career history peppered with jobs like waiting tables and selling pesticides, and what counts as fashion-forward thinking in his world.

Saturday, February 22 at 7:00 PM

Trevor Noah is the most successful comedian in Africa and is the host of the Emmy® and Peabody® Award-winning The Daily Show on Comedy Central. Trevor has written, produced, and starred in 8 comedy specials, including Afraid of the Dark on Netflix. Noah's latest stand-up special Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia launched on November 20th on Netflix. The special touches upon racism, immigration, camping and more. Don't miss a once in a lifetime chance to see Trevor Noah in the intimate Wheeler Opera House!

Nancy Norton at Limelight Lounge

Saturday, February 22 at 5:30 & 8:00 PM

Nancy Norton began touring as a stand-up comedian in 1991 and tours nationally and internationally, headlining clubs, colleges, cruises and USO tours. Norton is known for delivering high energy, face-paced shows that connect with universal truths through her in the moment and intuitive style. You may remember her from her hilarious appearance opening for Tig Notaro during the 2019 Aspen Laugh Festival!

For more information about these events, please visit www.aspenlaugh.com.





