DANCE NATION by Clare Barron to Perform at Outrun Parkour in Fort Collins

DANCE NATION by Clare Barron and directed by Heather Ostberg Johnson is set to close OpenStage's 23-24 etcetera Season this month. Sticking to true etcetera Season fashion, DANCE NATION performances take place at Outrun Parkour, providing an intimate and unique performance experience for performers and audiences alike.

Somewhere in America, an army of pre-teen competitive dancers plots to take over the world. But more is at stake than a first-place trophy: puberty, friendship, rivalry, and girls becoming women, to be exact. Fangs come out as the competition heats up, and the blood, sweat, and tears get very real. Portrayed by adult actors of all ages, these adolescent girls (and one boy) struggle with their tween confusion—and their future adult selves. A finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, Clare Barron gives a radical and untamed take on preteens finding their way in the world.

Outrun Parkour is a local, Fort Collins-based parkour gym that regularly offers classes for individuals of all ages, ranging from children to adults. Performing in a unique venue such as Outrun Parkour provides the ultimate playground for the artists involved in the show. Director Ostberg Johnson takes full advantage of the space provided by utilizing the various pieces of equipment available to her in the gym.

DANCE NATION plays from May 11 through May 26. All performances start at 8:30 pm. Visit openstagedance.com for a complete list of performances, including a free student/educator and pay-what-you-can performance (May 10).

CONTENT WARNING: DANCE NATION contains blood, coarse language, depictions of self-harm, simulated masturbation, and descriptions of: masturbation, sex, and sexual violence. May not be suitable for patrons under the age of 18.

Tickets for DANCE NATION are $15-$22. Tickets are available online at www.openstagedance.com or by calling The Lincoln Center Box Office at 970.221.6730. The box office is open 12 pm–6 pm Tuesday-Saturday.

OpenStage Theatre & Company's Season Sponsors are KRFC 88.9, Warren & Zoann Little Dusenbury Charitable Trust, Mike & Marsha Marberry, Odell Brewing Co., John & Anne Blair, Avogadro's Number, Ken & Carol Severson, Sara Wade Makes Motion, Wych & Associates, Forma Furniture, and FoCo Food Trucks. Grant support is provided by the Downtown Development Authority, City of Fort Collins Fort Fund, Colorado Creative Industries, Art Works, Energize Colorado, OtterCares: Dollars for Doers, The Thornton Charitable Foundation, and Arts Without End.

Comments