Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre To Open SWEENEY TODD

"Attend the tale of Sweeney Todd" at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre opening this Friday, June 28th at 8:00pm.

In this infamous tale, Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled barber, returns to nineteenth-century London, seeking vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him and took his young wife from him. The road to revenge leads Todd to Mrs. Lovett, a resourceful proprietress of a failing pie shop, above which, he opens a new barber practice. Mrs. Lovett's luck sharply shifts when Todd's thirst for blood inspires the integration of an ingredient into her meat pies that has the people of London lining up... and the carnage has only just begun!

Our fabulous 2019 season takes audiences from heaven to the darkest underworld as they behold the divine comedy of Sister Act, survive a hilarious Disaster! featuring 70s disco hits, and witness Sweeney Todd spiraling into the abyss in his quest for revenge.

Tickets are on sale now at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre box office, you can call us 970-627-3421, or purchase tickets online at www.rockymountainrep.com.





