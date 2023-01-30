Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
It's rare when Broadway plays go on the road, and I'm so grateful this one did. Don't miss it. Running now through February 5.

Jan. 30, 2023  

Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD At The Buell Theatre Hurts as Much as it Heals I don't think I've picked up "To Kill a Mockingbird" since we read it in 9th Grade English. I remember almost too vividly, my teacher spoke of the strength in Atticus Finch's sensitivity. She said most of the boys in my class weren't likely to admit they were sensitive, like a challenge.

Me, being a 14-year-old closeted writer eager to impress his favorite type of teacher, boldly raised my hand proclaiming, "I'm sensitive!"...immediately regretting my choice. As quick as an echo, a boy across the room mocked me -- "i'M sEnSiTiVE!!" in his queerest voice. The class ROARED; I turned maroon. I would be Mr. Sensitive for the rest of junior high.

Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD At The Buell Theatre Hurts as Much as it Heals Yet at the same time, I gained an even deeper understanding of the kind of ridicule Atticus often received for just trying to be exactly who he was. That's what I pulled from the novel as a teenager, understanding even the most honest thing can have terrible consequences depending on who's surrounding him.

Revisiting the play as an adult, I recognized that same Atticus I knew almost 2 decades ago, but as a much more complex and relatable human. Reading the book as a teenager, I felt much more tied to the children's plot of the story. They were closer to my age.

Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD At The Buell Theatre Hurts as Much as it Heals So many aspects have changed for me now. I've been in a courtroom. I've watched frequent injustices done toward the black community. I've had to talk to children like an adult. Somehow, these characters I knew from school had evolved along with me.

That's where Aaron Sorkin's stage adaption of Harper Lee's "To Kill a Mockingbird" succeeded the most for me. Directed by Bartlett Sher, the characters are fleshed out, a little more flawed than I remember. The children are played by adults, narrated with more self-awareness. It doesn't feel like nearly 3 hours of theatre.

The cast is spectacular. Atticus is played by Richard Thomas, who I will always recognize from Stephen King's original IT film. He's well settled into the role, bringing Atticus's calm collectiveness to the forefront. The children -- Scout (Melanie Moore), Jem (Justin Mark), and Dill (Steven Lee Johnson) are played by actors closer to my current age, and they do a great job at not overplaying their youthful moments.

Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD At The Buell Theatre Hurts as Much as it Heals Other standout performances include Yaegal T. Welch as Tom Robinson, Arianna Gayle Stucki as Mayella Ewell, Jacqueline Williams as Calpurnia and Joey Collins as Bob Ewell.

The scenes, especially those in the courtroom, are heartbreakingly visceral. The ending rings even stronger than when I first experienced it. It's so frustrating, and that's what makes it so captivating.

It's rare when Broadway plays go on the road, and I'm so grateful this one did. Don't miss it.

To Kill a Mockingbird plays the Buell Theatre through February 5.




January 30, 2023

Directed by Bartlett Sher, the characters are fleshed out, a little more flawed than I remember. The children are played by adults, narrated with more self-awareness. It doesn't feel like nearly 3 hours of theatre.
