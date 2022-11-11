Review: PETER AND THE STARCATCHER at Cherry Creek
Performances run now through November 20.
Just like the boy himself, our culture's fascination with the story of Peter Pan never seems to grow old.
With Peter and the Starcatcher, you get to learn a bit more of the backstory of the Lost Boys of Neverland. Based on the book series (that utilizes the plural Starcatchers instead) launched in 2004, the play Peter and the Starcatcher brings you back to before Peter even had a name, he was an orphan boy being shipped off to slavery. Before the hook hand, even before Tinkerbell, Peter Pan's adventure with a young Starcatcher named Molly sets the stage for the familiar tale.
While it's definitely a perk to be familiar with the story of Peter Pan, it's not necessarily a requirement to enjoy the theatrical romp. The story follows two ships, each carrying a trunk -- one filled with precious cargo from the Queen, the other a decoy. The Wasp, carrying Molly (Evelyn Kunch) along with her father, her nanny, and the Queen's trunk, is hijacked by pirates, led by Black Stache (Jeff Parker).
When they discover Queen's trunk has been swapped onto the other ship, The Neverland, they change course to reclaim it for themselves. Onboard the Neverland is Peter, known at the time only as Boy (Rita Maria Aires), who continues to find ways to thwart the pirates with his fellow orphan boys and Molly.
The plot takes a bit to settle into, with no fault of a tight and eclectic company of actors that keeps you continually engaged. With clever characterizations and big choices, they immediately turn the empty stage into an artistic playground.
Directed by Kelly Van Oosbree, the production settles into Cherry Creek's nearly immersive small space, which perfectly encapsulates the show's whimsical details.
Parker's Black Stache is a brilliant showcase of both his physical and vocal comedy. Aires as Boy brings out his innocence yet gradually shows hints of the future Pan's vigorous spirit. Kunch's Molly and calculated and confident, taking control of her scenes and often feeling like one with the most maturity in a sea of grown men.
The remaining ensemble features delightful performances from Carter Edward Smith as Stache's right-hand-man Smee, Rick Long as Molly's nanny Mrs. Bumbrake, and Rob Payo as a tribal chief who speaks exclusively in Italian cooking terms.
It's not a musical, but it isn't NOT one either. The few moments featuring the men's ensemble capture great harmonies and really elevate the show's artistic flair.
Without giving the best parts away, Peter and the Starcatcher is a fun companion piece to the story of Peter Pan, tying that story into its clever (if not a little obvious) ending.
Cherry Creek Theatre's Peter and the Starcatcher plays at the JCC Mizel Arts and Culture Center through Nov 20. Tickets at cherrycreektheatre.org.
From This Author - Chris Arneson
Chris has been writing with BroadwayWorld since 2014. He's also an actor, typically performing in musicals based on movies where he dies. He almost won a BroadwayWorld Award for Best Suppo... (read more about this author)
October 10, 2022
You probably remember a few random details of your life on the day of the September 11th attacks. Not just what you saw on the television--but who was with you, where you were, how you felt. On that day, 38 airplanes were redirected to a small Canadian town--Gander, Newfoundland--the site of a large airport the used to handle transatlantic refueling but hadn't much anymore.
Relationship Musical is the Perfect Night Out in Louisville
September 29, 2022
Boulder County’s new 11 After Theatre Company has joined forces with CenterStage Theatre Company in Louisville to mount a new production of the longest running off-Broadway musical revue I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change.
Review: It's Not Hell, It's HADESTOWN
September 7, 2022
What did our critic think of HADESTOWN? It's essentially the retelling of the Greek tragedy of Orpheus and Eurydice. Narrated by Hermes--played by a terrifically charismatic Levi Kreiss, who infuses the role with bit of his Tony-winning performance of Jerry Lee Lewis in Million Dollar Quartet...
Review: Immerse Yourself in FROM ON HIGH's Office Cult(ure)
June 27, 2022
What did our critic think? If you've ever worked in an office, you know the corporate culture can start to feel a little culty. That's the premise behind OddKnock's production of From On High, an immersive experience set in RiNO's IMAC building.
Review: MOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL Is A Visual Spectacular At The Denver Center
June 18, 2022
See what our critic had to say about this production. 'I can safely say a lot of us musical nerds have been waiting far too long to see Moulin Rouge as a Broadway production, and thankfully the stage production does not disappoint.'