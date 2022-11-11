Review: PETER AND THE STARCATCHER at Cherry Creek

Just like the boy himself, our culture's fascination with the story of Peter Pan never seems to grow old.

With Peter and the Starcatcher, you get to learn a bit more of the backstory of the Lost Boys of Neverland. Based on the book series (that utilizes the plural Starcatchers instead) launched in 2004, the play Peter and the Starcatcher brings you back to before Peter even had a name, he was an orphan boy being shipped off to slavery. Before the hook hand, even before Tinkerbell, Peter Pan's adventure with a young Starcatcher named Molly sets the stage for the familiar tale.

While it's definitely a perk to be familiar with the story of Peter Pan, it's not necessarily a requirement to enjoy the theatrical romp. The story follows two ships, each carrying a trunk -- one filled with precious cargo from the Queen, the other a decoy. The Wasp, carrying Molly (Evelyn Kunch) along with her father, her nanny, and the Queen's trunk, is hijacked by pirates, led by Black Stache (Jeff Parker).

When they discover Queen's trunk has been swapped onto the other ship, The Neverland, they change course to reclaim it for themselves. Onboard the Neverland is Peter, known at the time only as Boy (Rita Maria Aires), who continues to find ways to thwart the pirates with his fellow orphan boys and Molly.

The plot takes a bit to settle into, with no fault of a tight and eclectic company of actors that keeps you continually engaged. With clever characterizations and big choices, they immediately turn the empty stage into an artistic playground.

Directed by Kelly Van Oosbree, the production settles into Cherry Creek's nearly immersive small space, which perfectly encapsulates the show's whimsical details.

Parker's Black Stache is a brilliant showcase of both his physical and vocal comedy. Aires as Boy brings out his innocence yet gradually shows hints of the future Pan's vigorous spirit. Kunch's Molly and calculated and confident, taking control of her scenes and often feeling like one with the most maturity in a sea of grown men.

The remaining ensemble features delightful performances from Carter Edward Smith as Stache's right-hand-man Smee, Rick Long as Molly's nanny Mrs. Bumbrake, and Rob Payo as a tribal chief who speaks exclusively in Italian cooking terms.

It's not a musical, but it isn't NOT one either. The few moments featuring the men's ensemble capture great harmonies and really elevate the show's artistic flair.

Without giving the best parts away, Peter and the Starcatcher is a fun companion piece to the story of Peter Pan, tying that story into its clever (if not a little obvious) ending.

Cherry Creek Theatre's Peter and the Starcatcher plays at the JCC Mizel Arts and Culture Center through Nov 20. Tickets at cherrycreektheatre.org.