Review: HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH BRINGS RAW POWER AND EMOTIONAL DEPTH

Throughout modern theatrical history, there have been shows that have entered the cultural zeitgeist, gained widespread recognition, yet have stayed in my own personal peripheral vision. It is not for a lack of interest; often times, it all comes down to access. With a twist of fate, some of those shows traverse from the peripherals and begin to pull main focus. Such is the case for the latest mounting from Give 5 Productions, Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

The rock musical tells the story of Hedwig, a genderqueer East German singer who undergoes a botched sex change operation in a desperate bid to marry an American military man and escape to the United States. With her band, The Angry Inch, named for her surgical mishap, Hedwig embarks on a journey of self-discovery, love, and identity while chasing a different former lover, who has risen to stardom at the expense of Hedwig's own success. The musical explores themes of gender, identity, and the search for wholeness, blending raw emotion with dark humor and punk rock energy.

Give 5's production with well-known Denver director Kelly Van Oosbree at the helm offers a nice contrast to the style of work often produced in the Denver region. After what I am understanding to be a tumultuous path to securing a venue, Hedwig and the Angry Inch fits like a glove in the former Epic Brewery Tap Room, now called The Arch. It is not a typical theaterical venue and Hedwig... is not a typical theatrical production. Set Designer Brian Mallgrave does a great job of both fitting the show to the space and fitting the space to the show, capitalizing on the idea that the show itself is just a concert performance of the band taking place in a hole-in-the-wall hometown bar. So too, Costume Designer Jessie Page and Wig Designer Debbie Spaur have produced a creative design that is dramatic and flashy, but not too theatrical. Everything feels like a person's real life decision and not something designed to show off all the bells and whistles.

A Colorado newcomer, Clark Destin Jones is already making waves in the Denver theatrical community. In the titular role, Jones does not hope to make Hedwig the hero, but perhaps villainous is also too far over on the spectrum to be accurate. If anything, Jones aims to capture the multidimensional nature of all humans. Sometimes, you are the savior in your own story; other times, you are the enemy in someone elses. Hedwig's victimhood is on display in a way that is both evocative to the audience, yet at times self-serving. Jones perfectly portrays the idea that [unresolved] trauma begets trauma. And so the cycle continues.

Jones is not just impressive in building a complex character. Combined with a book that calls for no "fourth wall", and a punk-rock musical score, Jones' learned improvization skills and vocal prowess are on full display. What I found most impressive, though, was his stamina to guide the show from beginning to end. Jones, joined by his bandmates and current lover, Yitzhak, played by the multi-talented Denver performer Emma Rebecca Maxfield, are on stage the entire show with no intermission or real break in between scenes. It is a testament to the idea that when you put in the hard work to withstand pressure, diamonds are formed. Hedwig... shines with brilliance.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch recently extended their limited run through August 24, 2024 at The Arch in RiNo.

