Rachel Bloom Tours to Paramount Theatre November 21

You don't want to miss Golden Globe winner Rachel Bloom on her What Am I Going To Do With My Life Now? Tour coming to Denver's Paramount Theatre on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 8:00pm. Join Rachel as she performs songs from her Emmy Nominated series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, plus solo performances showcasing Bloom's stand-up and original material. Tickets are $39.50 to $75.00 and are subject to additional fees. Tickets are available at ParamountDenver.com, at the Pepsi Center Box Office and Dick's Sporting Goods Park box office, or Paramount Theatre box office (event days only). A limited number of VIP packages are available via OneLive which includes the best seats in the house with a post-show meet and greet, photo opportunity and exclusive merchandise.

Rachel Bloom has received many nominations and awards for her work on the CW musical dramedy Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, where she stars as "Rebecca Bunch." She co-created and executive produced the series alongside Aline Brosh McKenna. For her performance as Rebecca, Rachel won the 2016 Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV Series - Musical or Comedy, Critics' Choice Award for Best Actress in a TV Comedy and TCA Award for Individual Achievement in Comedy. In addition to other Golden Globe, Critics' Choice and TCA Award nominations, she is also a four-time Emmy nominee for both the songwriting of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and her past writing work on the Adult Swim sketch series Robot Chicken.

Currently, Rachel can be seen on the big screen as "Silver" in Angry Birds 2, as well as in the upcoming highly anticipated Dreamworks film Trolls 2. She previously starred in the SXSW comedy, Most Likely To Murder and voiced the role of "Batgirl" in Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Her TV guest star credits include roles in Portlandia, The Simpsons, iZombie, How I Met Your Mother, My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic, Muppet Babies, and Robot Chicken. She has appeared as herself on Drunk History, Gay of Thrones, The Tony Awards, The Emmy Awards, The Obie Awards (as host), Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, among others.

Appearing on covers for Allure and Bustle, Bloom has also been prominently featured in The New York Times Magazine, Elle, Entertainment Weekly, Time, Psychology Today, Fast Company, Glamour, O Magazine, and Backstage.

For more information, please visit https://racheldoesstuff.com/ or follow Rachel on social media @RachelDoesStuff

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





