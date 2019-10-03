Opera League Announces 7th Annual Young Voice Competition

Pikes Peak Opera League announces it 7th Annual Young Voice Competition. The Vocal Arts Competition is for high school voice students.

Sunday, November 10 at 3 PM - Master Class - Flex Room of Cornerstone Theater, Colorado College at SE corner of Cascade Ave. & Cache La Poudre street.

Friday, November 15 at 7 PM - Finals Concert - Packard Hall, Colorado College, SW corner Cascade Avenue and Cache La Poudre Street.

Nov. 10th and Nov. 15th events are FREE and open to the public.

This is the seventh annual Young Voice Competition sponsored by Pikes Peak Opera League to support high school voice students as they develop their talent in singing and performance. The League has expanded its reach to include talented young singers participating from many communities in southern Colorado. If you are a high school voice student interested in applying or a voice teacher with voice students who may want to participate, please visit the League's web site at www.pikespeakoperaleague.org.

For more information call Susan Loring at 719-290-6738 or email her at sloring55@gmail.com.





