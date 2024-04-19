OpenStage to Host CLUB COLLINS First In-Person Fundraiser Since 2017

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



OpenStage Theatre & Company has announced Club Collins, an elegant garden party gala fundraiser set to take place on Saturday, May 4th, 2024, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the historic Avery House in Fort Collins, CO.

Club Collins marks a significant milestone for OpenStage as it represents the theatre company's first in-person fundraiser since 2017. This inaugural pop-up style event promises to be an unforgettable evening filled with celebration and appreciation for the arts, while also serving as an outreach opportunity for the community to learn more about OpenStage and its initiatives.

"At Club Collins, we're creating more than just an event; we're crafting an experience that celebrates passion for the arts and community engagement," says Jessica Kroupa, Managing Director at OpenStage Theatre & Company. "This party is an opportunity for attendees to make new friends who all share a love for the arts."

Guests will be treated to culinary delights, specially crafted cocktails, and libations from local favorites such as Odell Brewing Co. and the OBC Wine Project. Entertainment includes a DJ and dance floor for guests to enjoy.

In addition to the festivities, attendees will have the exclusive privilege of being the first to hear OpenStage's 52nd Season announcement for 2024-2025, with show descriptions presented by the directors themselves.

The event also features a raffle sponsored by Forma Furniture. Raffle tickets are $25 each for a chance to win a bedroom or dining room set (winner's choice) valued at $5,500!

"Club Collins is more than just a fundraiser; it's a celebration of our commitment to the local community and the arts," adds Kroupa. "We're thrilled to kick off this annual tradition in such a lovely historic venue, and we invite everyone to join us in making this inaugural event a night to remember."

Ticket levels for Club Collins include:

Gold Member: $150

Silver Sponsor: $500 (limited opportunities available)

Platinum Sponsor: $1500 (limited opportunities available)

Diamond Sponsor: $3000 (limited opportunities available)

﻿RSVPs are encouraged as invitations are limited. Dress code for the evening is glamorous garden-inspired attire. For more information and to RSVP, visit www.openstage.com/club-collins.

Diamond sponsors for Club Collins include Forma Furniture and Bloom Floral Boutique. Platinum sponsors are Odell Brewing Co. and the OBC Wine Project, and Silver sponsors are Enhance Printing, Women's Clinic of Northern Colorado, and OtterCares Foundation.

About OpenStage Theatre & Company:

Founded in 1973, OpenStage Theatre & Company is the oldest running grassroots nonprofit performing arts organization in Fort Collins. OpenStage is dedicated to creating live theatre that captivates the heart and mind.