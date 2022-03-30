OpenStage Theatre's SENSE AND SENSIBILITY Brings Jane Austen's Classic to Life

When reputation is everything, how do you follow your heart? OpenStage Theatre & Company presents Sense and Sensibility by Kate Hamill, based on the classic novel by Jane Austen. This production is directed by Noah Racey with an original score by Aaron Gandy, and will be the second show of OpenStage's 49th Essential Season performed at the Lincoln Center Magnolia Theater.

This fresh, spirited update of Jane Austen's beloved novel follows the fortunes (and misfortunes) of the Dashwood Sisters-"sensible" Elinor and "sensitive" Marianne-after their father's sudden death leaves them financially destitute and socially vulnerable. Exploring what it is to be women traversing society, gossip, and the opposing opinions of your heart and mind, Hamill's adaptation explores the classic story with humor and bold theatricality, highlighted by original music and movement.

Sense and Sensibility boasts striking creative direction, as both Noah Racey and Aaron Gandy have experience on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and touring productions. The spectacular comedic characters, unforgettable relationships, and emotional truths of Jane Austen's classic novel are brought to life in Kate Hamill's brilliantly funny, fast-paced stage adaptation, which utilizes a chorus of lively Gossips to enhance the sense of a socially stifling world, and includes inventive choreography, bold characterization, and creative doubling to produce a fresh take on a well-beloved story.

OpenStage Theatre & Company requires that all patrons 5 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending indoor seated performances in the Magnolia Theater at the Lincoln Center OR provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test or a negative COVID-19 antigen test from a recognized test provider* taken within 72 hours of the performance start time.

Masks will be optional but strongly recommended, for our shows in the Lincoln Center Magnolia Theater and other indoor performances. Beverages are permitted inside the theater. Please view the entire policy at https://www.openstage.com/vaccination-and-mask-policy/ *OpenStage does not accept home tests as proof of a negative COVID result.

Sense and Sensibility is the second show of OpenStage's 49th Essential season and is playing March 23 -April 26, 2022. Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances start at 7:30pm. Sunday performances are at 2pm. Special performances include: March 31, Pay-What-You-Can Performance ; Fab Friday, April 1, $22 (includes a free Odell's beer at intermission). Tickets for "Sense & Sensibility" are $27 - $32.

Tickets are available online at www.openstagesense.com or by calling the Lincoln Center Box Office at 970-221-6730. The box office is open 12pm-6pm Tuesday-Saturday.