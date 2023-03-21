OpenStage Presents CLUE: ON STAGE

WHO did it? WHERE did they do it? HOW did they do it? OpenStage Theatre & Company will present the third show of the fabulous 50th Essential Season, Clue: On Stage, written by Sandy Rustin, with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price, and directed by Judith Allen. The Lincoln Center Magnolia Theatre will transform into the mysterious and remote mansion where six guests will arrive for a dinner party thrown by an anonymous host. Each is gifted a weapon and an option: pay their extortionist double or kill the innocent butler. What follows is a madcap, slapstick evening full of murder, mystery, and laughs as they seek to puzzle out the culprit amongst criminals.

Murder and blackmail abound in this hilarious stage adaptation of the 1985 cult film based on the classic board game. Six strangers are guests at a dinner party in a remote mansion. No one knows who the mysterious host is... until he ends up dead. Follow Colonel Mustard, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, Professor Plum, and Miss Scarlet as they piece together this devilish mystery. Roll the dice and take a stab at whodunit!

Clue: On Stage plays from March 25 through April 22. All performances on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday start at 7:30 pm. Our matinee performances on Sunday start at 2:00 pm. Visit www.openstageclue.com for a complete list of performances, including a free student/educator performance, a pay-what-you-can performance and FAB Friday, which includes a free beer compliments of Odell Brewing Company.