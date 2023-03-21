Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

OpenStage Presents CLUE: ON STAGE

Clue: On Stage plays from March 25 through April 22.

Mar. 21, 2023  
OpenStage Presents CLUE: ON STAGE

WHO did it? WHERE did they do it? HOW did they do it? OpenStage Theatre & Company will present the third show of the fabulous 50th Essential Season, Clue: On Stage, written by Sandy Rustin, with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price, and directed by Judith Allen. The Lincoln Center Magnolia Theatre will transform into the mysterious and remote mansion where six guests will arrive for a dinner party thrown by an anonymous host. Each is gifted a weapon and an option: pay their extortionist double or kill the innocent butler. What follows is a madcap, slapstick evening full of murder, mystery, and laughs as they seek to puzzle out the culprit amongst criminals.

Murder and blackmail abound in this hilarious stage adaptation of the 1985 cult film based on the classic board game. Six strangers are guests at a dinner party in a remote mansion. No one knows who the mysterious host is... until he ends up dead. Follow Colonel Mustard, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, Professor Plum, and Miss Scarlet as they piece together this devilish mystery. Roll the dice and take a stab at whodunit!

Clue: On Stage plays from March 25 through April 22. All performances on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday start at 7:30 pm. Our matinee performances on Sunday start at 2:00 pm. Visit www.openstageclue.com for a complete list of performances, including a free student/educator performance, a pay-what-you-can performance and FAB Friday, which includes a free beer compliments of Odell Brewing Company.




Sam Morril Comes to the Paramount Theatre in June Photo
Sam Morril Comes to the Paramount Theatre in June
Comedy Works Entertainment presents SAM MORRIL: THE CLASS ACT TOUR at Paramount Theatre in Denver, CO on Thursday, June 22nd at 7:00pm.
ANASTASIA Will Play Pikes Peak Center In April Photo
ANASTASIA Will Play Pikes Peak Center In April
The American Theatre Guild will present the dazzling new Broadway musical, ANASTASIA. This production is part of the BROADWAY AT PIKES PEAK CENTER SERIES and will take the stage April 17–19, 2023.
Review: National Tour of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Establishes a New Tradition at DCPA Photo
Review: National Tour of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Establishes a New 'Tradition' at DCPA
What did our critic think of NATIONAL TOUR OF FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at DCPA? The summer after high school, I was in a local community theatre production of Fiddler on the Roof. Though the show was already an established classic, I generally remember that summer as one where I watched the other 'sons' and 'daughters' my age bond while the director felt my baby-face would be better used as a 'papa.' Needless to say, it was not my favorite musical experience. The First National Tour, however, is a production I will carry with be for the rest of my life.
85 SOUTH SHOW Live Comedy Tour Coming To The Bellco Theatre April 30 Photo
85 SOUTH SHOW Live Comedy Tour Coming To The Bellco Theatre April 30
OUTBACK Presents will bring 85 South Show Live starring DC Young Fly, Chico Bean, and Karlous Miller to the Bellco Theatre on Sunday, April 30 at 7 p.m.

More Hot Stories For You


OpenStage Presents CLUE: ON STAGEOpenStage Presents CLUE: ON STAGE
March 21, 2023

WHO did it? WHERE did they do it? HOW did they do it? OpenStage Theatre & Company will present the third show of the fabulous 50th Essential Season, Clue: On Stage, written by Sandy Rustin, with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price, and directed by Judith Allen.
Sam Morril Comes to the Paramount Theatre in JuneSam Morril Comes to the Paramount Theatre in June
March 21, 2023

Comedy Works Entertainment presents SAM MORRIL: THE CLASS ACT TOUR at Paramount Theatre in Denver, CO on Thursday, June 22nd at 7:00pm.
ANASTASIA Will Play Pikes Peak Center In AprilANASTASIA Will Play Pikes Peak Center In April
March 18, 2023

The American Theatre Guild will present the dazzling new Broadway musical, ANASTASIA. This production is part of the BROADWAY AT PIKES PEAK CENTER SERIES and will take the stage April 17–19, 2023.
85 SOUTH SHOW Live Comedy Tour Coming To The Bellco Theatre April 3085 SOUTH SHOW Live Comedy Tour Coming To The Bellco Theatre April 30
March 15, 2023

OUTBACK Presents will bring 85 South Show Live starring DC Young Fly, Chico Bean, and Karlous Miller to the Bellco Theatre on Sunday, April 30 at 7 p.m.
Comedy Works Entertainment Presents CARBONARO: LIES ON STAGE at Paramount Theatre, September 2023Comedy Works Entertainment Presents CARBONARO: LIES ON STAGE at Paramount Theatre, September 2023
March 15, 2023

Comedy Works Entertainment presents CARBONARO: LIES ON STAGE at Paramount Theatre in Denver, CO on Saturday, September 16th at 7:00pm.
share