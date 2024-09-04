New Exhibition Explores Freedom and Justice Through Artwork At The Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College presents “ALHAMDU | MUSLIM FUTURISM,” its upcoming experiential art exhibition, on view in the museum from Sept. 13, 2024– Jan. 11, 2025.

“ALHAMDU | MUSLIM FUTURISM” is a growing and diverse art exhibition created by MIPSTERZ, a creative group supporting emerging Muslim and allied artists. The exhibition showcases a variety of artwork, including paintings, photography, sculptures, and interactive experiences. Three years in the making, ‘ALHAMDU' is fueled by partnership with an interdisciplinary group of Colorado College faculty and staff, local creatives, and community partners.

“ALHAMDU” uses art to explore what a bright future might look like for Muslim communities, known as Muslim Futurism. It blends ideas from global movements for freedom and justice with Islamic principles of love and fairness, offering a vision for a hopeful and inclusive future. The exhibition delves into five key themes: imagination, identity, community, resistance, and liberation, exploring what "Muslim Futurism" means through artistic, community, and academic perspectives.

“ALHAMDU features an incredible variety of work by artists from across the country,” said Director of Visual Art and Museum, Michael Christiano. “I'm excited for our community to experience this ambitious project that unfolds across our entire second floor galleries. It gives shape to art's capacity to imagine new possibilities and futures, futures that are free from oppression and uplift the voices of those who have been historically silenced.”

Muslim Futurism draws inspiration from Afrofuturism, envisioning alternative and liberating futures for Black bodies. It also incorporates ideas from global resistance and liberation movements.

“In learning from Afrofuturism—the imagining of worlds and thriving futures for Black peoples—the art in our exhibition aims to push our thinking on what it means for marginalized communities to thrive and find joy—today and tomorrow,” said Abbas Rattani, Director of MIPSTERZ. “We were also deliberate in our inclusion of local artists, so visitors may recognize some familiar names.”

The exhibition features original artwork by MIPSTERZ and contributions from Muslim, Muslim-adjacent, and ally artists. “The important takeaway,” said Rattani, “is that the artists come from mixed backgrounds—not all are Muslim, but all do consider themselves allies and invested in the flourishing of historically and currently marginalized peoples.” Through their work, they bring third-culture-inspired voices and stories to the forefront, showcasing their multidimensional perspectives in various media.

Rattani states, “We want people to leave with a spark of creativity or inspiration. We would love to guarantee that after a thoughtful examination of this exhibit—everyone will walk away better for it, so much so, they will crave creativity, art, and culture outside of their usual outlets.”

