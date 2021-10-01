Nancy Norton Comes to Comedy Works South, October 6

Comedy Works has announce that Nancy Norton will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark.

After being born the fourth of three children, Nancy Norton began touring as a stand-up comedian in 1991 and has toured nationally and internationally, headlining clubs, colleges, cruises and USO tours.

Nancy is known for performing uniquely funny shows that connect with universal truths through her intuitive, high energy, fast paced, and engaging style. Nancy Norton is also a Registered Nurse and delivers hilarious healthcare anecdotes that will leave you in stitches... and really wanting to stay out of the hospital.

You may have seen her on various comedy showcases over the years, from doing stand-up on Evening at the Improv on A&E, to her one-woman show, The Yellowish-Green Girl on PBS and most recently featured on Nickmom Night Out on Nickelodeon.

Nancy is a local legend who became the first woman to ever win the Boston Comedy Fest in September 2018! Nancy most recently was crowned the 2019 CHAMPION of the Seattle International Comedy Competition. Don't miss out on what The Denver Post describes as "a laugh riot!"

Visit ComedyWorks.com.