Mesa Theater Will Host Online Fundraising Concert MESA AID LIVE

2020 was devastating to the music industry, and venues such as Mesa Theater are on the verge of closure. Luckily members of the community decided to contribute what they can to help Mesa Theater continue. Many fixed costs such as mortgage, insurances and utilities have become overwhelming to many businesses without being able to operate at full capacity.

Mesa Aid Live's goal is to raise one month of Mesa Theater's Operating costs, or approximately $9,000.00, These funds will go directly to Mesa Theater to pay recurring bills such as Mortgage, Insurance, and Utilities.

Performances will be by Zolopht, Ricky Bobby & the Hellcat Fury, Peach Street Revival, El Camino Burnout, Sin7ul, and many more.

The concert takes place on January 8, 2021.

The livestream will be available for free to help raise awareness.

To help:

- Make a donation directly to the event

- A GoFundMe will go live on January 8th, 2021

- Make a direct donation via PayPal to c.eproductions@yahoo.com

- Pick up a Limited run T-shirt during normal bar hours Wednesday-Saturday 5PM-11PM

Learn more here.