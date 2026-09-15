Marc Maron to Perform YAMMERING INTO THE VOID TOUR at Boulder Theater

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Comedy Works Entertainment will present MARC MARON: YAMMERING INTO THE VOID TOUR coming to Boulder Theater in Boulder, CO on Thursday, March 25, 2027 at 7:30pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 18th at 10:00am at BoulderTheater.com.

ABOUT MARC MARON

Marc Maron has released five hit stand-up comedy specials throughout his career. His most recent, Marc Maron: Panicked, premiered on HBO in August 2025, which received a WGA nomination, notably the only stand-up special to be nominated in the category. Prior, From Bleak to Dark, also on HBO, premiered in 2023, earning him a WGA nomination. Maron's other specials include End Times Fun (2020) on Netflix, which was nominated for a 2021 Critics Choice Award, Marc Maron: Too Real (2017), More Later (2015) on Epix, and Thinky Pain (2013).

Maron has a peerless reputation in the podcasting world through his landmark podcast WTF with Marc Maron. Launched in 2009, this interview-style podcast receives over 50 million listens every year and has become a phenomenon in the podcasting space, with over 1600 episodes recorded to date. Over the years, Marc has interviewed icons such as US President Barack Obama, Keith Richards, Carol Burnett, and Robin Williams. In 2023, Maron's show became the first one-on-one podcast episode (Episode 67 - Robin Williams) inducted into America's National Recording Registry. The podcast came to an end after 16 years this past fall.

Maron starred in the Netflix series GLOW, for which he received a Critic's Choice Award Nomination and SAG Award nomination, as well as the scripted series Maron, which aired for four seasons on IFC. In 2022, Maron also starred in the critically acclaimed feature film, To Leslie, starring opposite Oscar nominee Andrea Riseborough, and appeared in Justin Kurzel's acclaimed crime thriller The Order, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival.

More recently, Maron reprised his role in the animated feature The Bad Guys 2, and played opposite Jeremy Allen White and Jeremy Strong in 20th Century Studios' Bruce Springsteen biopic, Deliver Me from Nowhere. Are We Good?, a documentary chronicling his career and journey of overcoming grief and loss, premiered at SXSW and screened at Tribeca, ahead of a theatrical release. In the pipeline, he has In Memoriam, an indie comedy film that he produced and stars in alongside Sharon Stone, Lily Gladstone, Alan Ruck, Judy Greer, and Justin Long.

Additionally, Maron stars alongside Owen Wilson in Apple TV+'s hit golf comedy series Stick for which he received critical acclaim for his portrayal of Mitts, Pryce's former caddy.

Some of Maron's other acting credits include his roles in Joker, Respect, the 2021 Aretha Franklin biopic which he starred in alongside Jennifer Hudson, Spenser Confidential, Sword of Trust, and Stardust. He also portrayed 'Mr. Snake' in the Dreamworks animated feature, The Bad Guys, alongside Sam Rockwell, which premiered at #1 at the box office and 'Lex Luthor' in DC League of Super-Pets, which was released in July 2022, also at #1, alongside Dwayne Johnson, Keanu Reeves, and Kevin Hart.

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