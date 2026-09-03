DEAD FLOYD to Bring Grateful Dead-Pink Floyd Mashup to Boulder Theater

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Dead Floyd will return to Boulder Theater on Saturday, December 19, bringing together the music of The Grateful Dead and Pink Floyd in a single tribute show.

The concert will begin at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m. The show is all ages, with attendees under 16 required to be accompanied by an adult.

Formed in Fort Collins, Colorado in 2009, Dead Floyd draws from the extensive catalogs of both bands, with sets spanning early rarities, classics and other selections. The band's shows incorporate the improvisation and unpredictability associated with the live performances of both The Grateful Dead and Pink Floyd, with the setlist changing from performance to performance.

Dead Floyd has previously performed at venues including The Fox Theater, Aggie Theatre, Boulder Theater, Mishawaka Amphitheatre and Belly Up Aspen.

The current lineup features Charlie Humphreys on guitar and vocals, Dana Giove on bass, Stu Crair on drums and vocals, Laniece Schleicher on vocals and Matt Goldberg on keys and synth.

The musicians bring backgrounds in jazz, funk and rock to the project and have collectively performed more than 1,000 shows through other projects, including JJ Grey & Mofro, Derek Trucks Band, Mama Lenny and the Remedy, The Grippe, Musketeer Gripweed, Hot Gazpacho, The Maji, Wooleye, Holy Moses and the High Rollers and Orooni.

TICKET INFORMATION

Dead Floyd will perform at Boulder Theater on Saturday, December 19, 2026 at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m. General admission tickets are on sale now.

Tickets are available through the Boulder Theater Box Office, by phone at (303) 786-7030 or through Boulder Theater's website.



Photo Credit: Gary Sheer Photography

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