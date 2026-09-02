Trace Bundy to Bring ACOUSTIC HOLIDAY to Boulder Theater with Andy McKee

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Internationally acclaimed guitar virtuoso Trace Bundy will return to Boulder Theater for his 18th annual Acoustic Holiday concert on Sunday, December 13 at 7 p.m. Andy McKee will join Bundy for the evening. Tickets will go on sale Friday, September 4 at 10 a.m.

Trace Bundy

Known for incorporating harmonics, looping and multiple capos into his performances, Bundy has performed in 28 countries around the world. The guitarist has independently sold more than 165,000 albums through his Honest Ninja Music record label, while videos of his performances have accumulated more than 45 million views on YouTube. Bundy's annual Acoustic Holiday concert will return to Boulder Theater for its 18th edition this year.

Andy McKee

Kansas native Andy McKee is a fingerstyle guitarist known for his original compositions for steel-string acoustic guitar. He has performed in more than 40 countries around the world. McKee gained an international following after his composition “Drifting” went viral on YouTube in 2006. His other compositions include “Rylynn,” “For My Father” and “Into the Ocean,” and videos of his performances have since accumulated hundreds of millions of views.

Performance Information

Acoustic Holiday will take place Sunday, December 13 at Boulder Theater. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the concert beginning at 7 p.m. The all-ages event will offer both general admission seated and reserved seated tickets. Attendees under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 4 at 10 a.m. and will be available at the Boulder Theater Box Office and by phone at (303) 786-7030.

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