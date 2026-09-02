 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Trace Bundy to Bring ACOUSTIC HOLIDAY to Boulder Theater with Andy McKee

Kansas native Andy McKee, known for viral instrumental compositions, joins the bill as special guest.

By:
Trace Bundy to Bring ACOUSTIC HOLIDAY to Boulder Theater with Andy McKee

Internationally acclaimed guitar virtuoso Trace Bundy will return to Boulder Theater for his 18th annual Acoustic Holiday concert on Sunday, December 13 at 7 p.m. Andy McKee will join Bundy for the evening. Tickets will go on sale Friday, September 4 at 10 a.m.

Trace Bundy

Known for incorporating harmonics, looping and multiple capos into his performances, Bundy has performed in 28 countries around the world. The guitarist has independently sold more than 165,000 albums through his Honest Ninja Music record label, while videos of his performances have accumulated more than 45 million views on YouTube. Bundy's annual Acoustic Holiday concert will return to Boulder Theater for its 18th edition this year.

Andy McKee

Kansas native Andy McKee is a fingerstyle guitarist known for his original compositions for steel-string acoustic guitar. He has performed in more than 40 countries around the world. McKee gained an international following after his composition “Drifting” went viral on YouTube in 2006. His other compositions include “Rylynn,” “For My Father” and “Into the Ocean,” and videos of his performances have since accumulated hundreds of millions of views.

Performance Information

Acoustic Holiday will take place Sunday, December 13 at Boulder Theater. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the concert beginning at 7 p.m. The all-ages event will offer both general admission seated and reserved seated tickets. Attendees under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 4 at 10 a.m. and will be available at the Boulder Theater Box Office and by phone at (303) 786-7030.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Boulder Theater
Upcoming Shows
Michelle Branch: Everywhere and Back Again Tour
10/11 - 10/11/2026
Craig Ferguson: Pants on Fire – Special Tapings!
10/17 - 10/17/2026
Recent Articles
SAMANTHA BEE: HOW TO SURVIVE MENOPAUSE Comes to Boulder Theater
SAMANTHA BEE: HOW TO SURVIVE MENOPAUSE Comes to Boulder Theater
8/10/2026
Craig Ferguson to Tape PANTS ON FIRE Specials at Boulder Theater
Craig Ferguson to Tape PANTS ON FIRE Specials at Boulder Theater
8/5/2026
Don't Miss a Colorado News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Colorado SHOWS

Topdog/Underdog in Colorado Topdog/Underdog
Historic Shorter AME (8/29-9/20)
Menopause the Musical in Colorado Menopause the Musical
Blue Arena at The Ranch Events Complex (11/22-11/22)
Hank Williams: Lost Highway in Colorado Hank Williams: Lost Highway
Aurora Fox Arts Center (12/04-1/03)
Ken Ludwig's Moriarty: A New Sherlock Holmes Adventure in Colorado Ken Ludwig's Moriarty: A New Sherlock Holmes Adventure
Creede Repertory Theatre - Mainstage Theatre (6/27-9/13)
Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical! in Colorado Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical!
Weeks Conservatory Theatre (10/23-12/20)
Sixtiesmania in Colorado Sixtiesmania
Pikes Peak Center (10/20-10/20)
Lone Tree Symphony Orchestra “Fate and Future” in Colorado Lone Tree Symphony Orchestra “Fate and Future”
Lone Tree Arts Center (9/18-9/18)
Riverdance 30 – The New Generation in Colorado Riverdance 30 – The New Generation
Buell Theatre (3/23-3/27) PHOTOS
Machinal by Sophie Treadwell in Colorado Machinal by Sophie Treadwell
Miscreant Theatre Collective (9/24-10/04)
Feeding Beatrice in Colorado Feeding Beatrice
Aurora Fox Arts Center (10/02-11/01)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets