Lost & Found Productions Offers All-Female/Non-Binary RICHARD III

Lost and Found Productions is proud to present William Shakespeare's Richard III from July 26 to August 17. Performances are Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 PM, and Sundays at 2:30 PM. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. All performances will be at the John Hand Theater, located art 7653 E. 1st Place, Denver CO 80230. Tickets are available online at www.LostandFoundProductions.net.

About the show: The final play in Shakespeare's War of the Roses historic epic series, Richard III charts the incredibly unlikely and equally malevolent rise of Richard, Duke of Gloucester to the English throne, and his ultimate and inevitable self-destruction and demise at the hands of Richmond, the first Tudor King of England. Set in a fictional, civil war-torn 1930s England and featuring an all-female/non-binary cast, Lost and Found Productions will reconquer Richard's story to challenge and explore the full gamut of the human experience in a new way. This production will discover how a ruling family, a country, and a people can fall to the machinations of the worst kind of tyrannical rule.

"Richard III has historically and traditionally explored the power of women, but through this lens of manifesting divine justice and 'cursing' our characters to their doom. In this way, the women in this show saw the truth and could do very little about any of the disaster that befell them, their family and the country. This abstract form of action is no longer a tenable narrative," offers Director Veronica Straight-Lingo. "By having women and non-binary people reclaiming the voices and actions that have always traditionally been seen as masculine, we are exploring and claiming for our own the entire spectrum of the unbridled human experience without apology. From naked ambition, brutality, wrath, justice, retribution and so much more. Seeing women embrace these roles helps us to understand just how dark, hateful, and often misogynistic, our accepted and even charismatic villains truly are. And more importantly, women and non-binary people claim full control of the narrative from the rise to the fall of this brutal king."



Straight-Lingo continues, "Through this England that we are painting, which is war-torn, hungry, in need, and under the control of leaders who are consumed with personal rivalries and petty disputes, we are exploring the fragility of governing structures and how vulnerable countries can and have indeed fallen under the lure of charm. Even if that charm is an illusion."

Richard III features the talents of: Margaret Norwood as Richard III, Harley Glenn as Lady Anne/Richmond, Sarah Bania-Dobyns as Clarence/Scrivener, Mary Campbell as Brackenbury/Duchess of York, Jessica Swanson as Hastings/Herbert, Linda Swanson Brown as Queen Elizabeth, Natalie Fuentes as Rivers/Oxford/Prince Edward, Katie Medved as Buckingham, Leni Hester as Lord Stanley, Sara Stephenson as Tyrrell/Murderer 1, Emily Friesen as Catesby/Murderer 2, Larissa Fleming as Dorset/Young York and Cathy Heine as King Edward IV/Lord Mayor.





