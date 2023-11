Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards; HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH Leads Best Musical!

The latest standings have been announced as of Monday, November 20th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Denver Standings - 11/20/23

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Cooper Kaminsky - LOW COMEDY, HIGH MAGICK - Vintage Theatre 24%

Javon 'Ja'Moon' Jones - A SLOW CRAWL TOWARDS HEAVEN - Merely Players, Durango CO 23%

Jalyn Webb - THIS IS ME - Vintage Theatre 22%

Nancy Evans Begley - A QUIET THING - Vintage Theatre 13%

Hayes Burton - I AM NOT A SALAD PERSON - Vintage Theatre 13%

Trevor Brown - 2023 GALA - Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts 2%

Samantha Luck - 2023 GALA - Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts 2%

Dan Morrison - 2023 GALA - Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts 1%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Miriam Arenas - ZORRO, THE MUSICAL - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 12%

Adrianne Hampton - CABARET - Vintage Theatre 9%

Debbi and Ronni Stark - NEWSIES - Town Hall Arts Center 9%

Mary-Catherine McAlvany - BRIGHT STAR - Merely Players, Durango CO 9%

Kelly Van Oosbree - CAROUSEL - Performance Now Theatre Company 8%

Stephanie Hansen - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 8%

Heather Westenskow - EIGG THE MUSICAL - Vintage Theatre 7%

Jessica Swanson - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Arts HUB 6%

Christopher Page-Sanders - SOPHISTICATED LADIES - Vintage Theatre 6%

Jari Majewski Price - SPRING AWAKENING - Phamaly Theatre Company 5%

Angie Simmons - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - OpenStage Theatre & Company 4%

Angie Simmons - CABARET - OpenStage Theatre & Company 4%

Kiera Sweeney - ROCK OF AGES - Front Range Theatre Company 4%

Heather Ostberg-Johnson - A DOLL'S HOUSE PART 2 - OpenStage Theatre & Company 4%

Candy Brown - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - DCPA 2%

Savannah Svoboda - TREASURE ISLAND - OpenStage Theatre & Company 1%

Dani Loewen - JERSEY BOYS - Thingamajig Theatre 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nikki Harrison - SEUSSICAL - Performance Now Theatre Company 10%

Sarah Stark - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Arvada Center 10%

JoAnn Nevils - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Merely Players, Durango CO 9%

Susan Rahmsdorff-Terry - CABARET - Vintage Theatre 9%

Mary Nye Bennet - PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 7%

Rebecca Spafford - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - OpenStage Theatre & Company 7%

Jaime McNear - SPRING AWAKENING - Phamaly Theatre Company 7%

Kelly Bidstrup Graham - EIGG THE MUSICAL - Vintage Theatre 6%

Jim Hayes - THE EIGHT: REINDEER MONOLOGUES - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 4%

Meghan Anderson Doyle - MISS RHYTHM - Garner Galleria Theatre 4%

Kati Oltyan - SHERLOCK HOLMES: THE CASE OF ALICE FAULKNER - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 4%

Linda Morken - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Boulder Dinner Theatre 3%

Jennie Johnson - ROCK OF AGES - Front Range Theatre Company 3%

Callie Hartel - A DOLL'S HOUSE PART 2 - OpenStage Theatre & Company 3%

Rebecca Spafford - CABARET - OpenStage Theatre & Company 3%

Rebecca Spafford - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - OpenStage Theatre & Company 3%

Rebecca Evans - TREASURE ISLAND - OpenStage Theatre & Company 3%

Meghan Anderson Doyle - LITTLE RED - Randy Weeks Theatre 2%

Rebecca Spafford - CLUE: ON STAGE - OpenStage Theatre & Company 1%

Alexandra Saeger - JERSEY BOYS - Thingamajig Theatre 1%

Linda Morken - THE HEADLINERS - Cherry Creek Theatre 0%



Best Dance Production

CABARET - Vintage Theatre 24%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Town Hall Arts Center 20%

A SLOW CRAWL TOWARDS HEAVEN - Merely Players, Durango CO 19%

ZORRO, THE MUSICAL - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 14%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 10%

EIGG THE MUSICAL - Vintage Theatre 9%

WICKED BAYOU - Wonderbound 5%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Kenny Moten - CABARET - OpenStage Theatre & Company 9%

Sydney Parks Smith - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - OpenStage Theatre & Company 9%

Kelly McAllister - EIGG THE MUSICAL - Vintage Theatre 9%

Bernie Cardell - CABARET - Vintage Theatre 8%

Michal McDowell - THE OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOON - Evergreen Players 8%

Steve Wilson - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Town hall arts center 6%

Ben Raanan - SPRING AWAKENING - Phamaly Theatre Company 6%

Kenny Moten - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Arvada Center 5%

Kenny Moten - MISS RHYTHM - Garner Galleria Theatre 5%

Maru Garcia - ZORRO, THE MUSICAL - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 4%

Kelly Van Oosbree - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Cherry Creek Theatre 4%

Michael Querio - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 4%

Barb Dignan - ROCK OF AGES - Front Range Theatre Company 3%

Jeff Duke - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 3%

Lynne Collins - INTO THE WOODS - Arvada Center 3%

Christopher Page-Sanders - SOPHISTICATED LADIES - Vintage Theatre 3%

Bernie Cardell - SPAMALOT - Vintage Theatre 2%

Elise Santora - IN THE HEIGHTS - Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center 2%

Dennis Elkins - JERSEY BOYS - Thingamajig Theatre 2%

Allison Watrous - LITTLE RED - Randy Weeks Theatre 2%

Chris Coleman - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Denver Center Theatre Company 1%

Nick Sugar - THE HEADLINERS - Cherry Creek Theatre 1%

Scott Carroll - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTMAN COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Lyric Theatre of Leadville 0%



Best Direction Of A Play

Bernie Cardell - THE INHERITANCE - Vintage Theatre 16%

Shelly Gaza - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Phamaly Theatre Company 15%

Geoffrey Kent - OUR TOWN - Arvada Center 13%

Mona Wood-Patterson - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Merely Players, Durango CO 11%

Selena A. Naumoff - THE IRISH CURSE - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 9%

David Austin-Groen - A DOLL'S HOUSE PART 2 - OpenStage Theatre & Company 8%

Tara Falk - A MOON FOR THE MISBEGOTTEN - Cherry Creek Theatre 5%

Judith Allen - CLUE: ON STAGE - OpenStage Theatre & Company 4%

Kate Austin-Groen - TREASURE ISLAND - OpenStage Theatre & Company 3%

Kiso Kyle - IDEATION - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 3%

Brenna Freestone-Gilbert - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - OpenStage Theatre & Company 3%

Bernie Cardell - THE ROOMMATE - Vintage Theatre 3%

Emily K. Harrison - THINGS WE WILL MISS - Square Product Theatre Company 2%

Maru Garcia - THE EIGHT: REINDEER MONOLOGUES - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 2%

Mellisa Taylor - SANDY - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 2%

Melissa Firlit - LAST CALL AT THE RIPTIDE - Thingamajig Theatre 0%



Best Ensemble

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Merely Players, Durango CO 7%

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Arts HUB 6%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Town Hall Arts Center 6%

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - OpenStage Theatre & Company 6%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Phamaly Theatre Company, Denver Center for the Performing Arts 5%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 5%

THE OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOON - Evergreen Players 5%

THE INHERITANCE - Vintage Theatre 4%

CABARET - OpenStage Theatre & Company 4%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Denver Center Theatre Company 4%

ADDAMS FAMILY - Parker Arts 4%

EIGG THE MUSICAL - Vintage Theatre 3%

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Arvada Center 3%

THE IRISH CURSE - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 3%

CLUE: ON STAGE - OpenStage Theatre & Company 3%

INTO THE WOODS - Arvada Center 2%

ROCK OF AGES - Front Range Theatre Company 2%

TREASURE ISLAND - Aurora Fox Theatre 2%

AVENUE Q - Miner's Alley Playhouse 2%

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - DCPA 2%

IDEATION - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 2%

SPRING AWAKENING - Phamaly Theatre Company 2%

LOST IN YONKERS - Bas Bleu Theatre 2%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Cherry Creek Theatre 2%

ONCE - Stagedoor Theatre Company 2%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Charles Ford - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Merely Players, Durango CO 12%

Emily Maddox - CABARET - Vintage Theatre 11%

W. Alejandro Melendez - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Phamaly Theatre Company, Denver Center for the Performing Arts 10%

Steve Hartman - ZORRO, THE MUSICAL - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 9%

Ethan Newman - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 8%

Brett Maughan - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Give 5 Productions 6%

Charles MacLeod - MISS RHYTHM - Garner Galleria Theatre 5%

Pablo Santiago - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - DCPA 5%

David Grinnell - CABARET - OpenStage Theatre & Company 4%

Emily Maddox - SPRING AWAKENING - Phamaly Theatre Company 4%

David Grinnell - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - OpenStage Theatre & Company 4%

Kayla McQuigg - ROCK OF AGES - Front Range Theatre Company 3%

Tori Alexander - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - OpenStage Theatre & Company 3%

Ethan Newman - PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 2%

Grant Putney - CLUE: ON STAGE - OpenStage Theatre & Company 2%

Emily A. Maddox - A MOON FOR THE MISBEGOTTEN - Cherry Creek Theatre 2%

Jess Buttery - THINGS WE WILL MISS - Square Product Theatre Company 1%

Mackenzie Lowe - GODSPELL - Thingamajig Theatre 1%

MC Fuste - IN THE HEIGHTS - Colorado Sorings Fine Arts Center 1%

Emily A. Maddox - THE HEADLINERS - Cherry Creek Theatre 1%

Charles MacLeod - SECRET COMEDY OF WOMEN - Garner Galleria Theatre 1%

Jess Buttery - CELEBRATION, FLORIDA - Square Product Theatre Company 1%

Charles MacLeod - LITTLE RED - Randy Weeks Theatre 1%

David Grinnell - TREASURE ISLAND - OpenStage Theatre & Company 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Tanner Kelly - CABARET - Vintage Theatre 13%

Victor Walters - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - OpenStage Theatre & Company 13%

Angela Steiner - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - DCPA 12%

Paula Millar and Tom Kyser - BRIGHT STAR - Merely Players, Durango CO 10%

Trent Hines - DREAMGIRLS - Lone Tree Arts Center 8%

David Nehls - MISS RHYTHM - Garner Galleria Theatre 6%

Heather Iris Holt - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Performance Now Theatre Company 6%

Sina Hirsch - ZORRO, THE MUSICAL - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 6%

Matthew Rothstein - CABARET - OpenStage Theatre & Company 5%

April Alsup - EIGG THE MUSICAL - Vintage Theatre 5%

Michael Querio - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 4%

Michael Querio - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 4%

Collin Sinclair - ROCK OF AGES - Front Range Theatre Company 3%

Michael Querio - PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 3%

Boni McIntyre - GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Thingamajig Theatre 2%

Stephanie McGuffan - IN THE HEIGHTS - Colorado Sorings Fine Arts center 1%

Samuel Meyer - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTMAN COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Lyric Theatre of Leadville 0%



Best Musical

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - OpenStage Theatre & Company 8%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Denver Center Theatre Company 7%

ZORRO, THE MUSICAL - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 7%

CABARET - OpenStage Theatre & Company 7%

SPRING AWAKENING - Phamaly Theatre Company 6%

TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Vintage Theatre 6%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Town Hal Arts Center 6%

BRIGHT STAR - Merely Players, Durango CO 6%

THE OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOON - Evergreen Players 6%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 6%

EIGG THE MUSICAL - Vintage Theatre 5%

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Arvada Center 5%

INTO THE WOODS - Arvada Center 4%

BYE BYE BIRDIE - Durango Arts Center 4%

CAROUSEL - Performance Now Theatre Company 4%

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - DCPA 3%

ROCK OF AGES - Front Range Theatre Company 3%

TREASURE ISLAND - Aurora Fox Theatre 2%

MISS RHYTM - Garner Galleria Theatre 2%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center 1%

THE HEADLINERS - Cherry Creek Theatre 1%

THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts 0%

JERSEY BOYS - Thingamajig Theatre 0%

GODSPELL - Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts 0%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTMAN COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Lyric Theatre of Leadville 0%



Best New Play Or Musical

EIGG THE MUSICAL - Vintage Theatre 32%

MISS RHYTHM - Garner Galleria Theatre 17%

SANDY - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 13%

THE HEADLINERS - Cherry Creek Theatre 13%

THE COVID WIFE - Benchmark Theatre 9%

THINGS WE WILL MISS - Square Product Theatre Companyduct Theatre 7%

LAST CALL AT THE RIPTIDE - Thingamajig Theatre 5%

THE DEATH OF NAPOLEON: A PLAY IN LESS THAN THREE ACTS - Buntport Theatre 3%

BEST TOWN - Buntport Theatre 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Cameron Warren - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - OpenStage Theatre & Company 9%

Kelly Maur - NEWSIES - Town Hall Arts Center 6%

Cooper Kaminsky - EIGG THE MUSICAL - Vintage Theatre 6%

Regan Fenske - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Arts HUB 5%

Andy Seracuse - THE OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOON - Evergreen Players 5%

Mandy Gardner - BRIGHT STAR - Merely Players, Durango CO 5%

Elton Tanega - NEWSIES - Town Hal Arts Center 4%

Ethan Walker - CABARET - OpenStage Theatre & Company 4%

Leiney Rigg - LITTLE WOMEN - Performance Now Theatre Company 4%

Giselle Gonzalez - ZORRO, THE MUSICAL - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 3%

eden origin - CABARET - Vintage Theatre 3%

Abby McInerney - CABARET - Vintage Theatre 3%

Jeffrey Parker - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Cherry Creek Theatre 3%

Jade Sophia - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Durango Arts Center 3%

Suzanna Champion - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 3%

Matt Frye - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 3%

Sam Barrasso - SPRING AWAKENING - Phamaly Theatre Company 2%

Nick Rogers - ROCK OF AGES - Front Range Theatre Company 2%

Fabian Vazquez - ZORRO, THE MUSICAL - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 2%

Conor Sheehan - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Durango Arts Center 2%

Sheryl McCallum - MISS RHYTHM - Garner Galleria Theatre 2%

Brian Wilcox - CABARET - OpenStage Theatre & Company 2%

Alexandra Alonso - ZORRO, THE MUSICAL - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 2%

Vin Ernst - SPRING AWAKENING - Phamaly Theatre Company 1%

Brikaih Flore - CABARET - OpenStage Theatre & Company 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Conor Sheehan - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Merely Players, Durango CO 9%

Emma Maxfield - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Phamaly Theatre Company, Denver Center for the Performing Arts 9%

Sydney Parks Smith - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - OpenStage Theatre & Company 7%

Thomas Ogar - THE EIGHT: REINDEER MONOLOGUES - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 6%

Deb Persoff - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Vintage Theatre 6%

Tim Fishbaugh - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Miner's Alley Playhouse 5%

Hayden McDonald - LOST IN YONKERS - Bas Bleu Theatre 5%

Kyle Lawrence - THE INHERITANCE - Vintage Theatre 5%

Ben Hilzer - THE DADS - Vintage Theatre 5%

Maureen May - THE HALF LIFE OF MARIE CURIE - Merely Players, Durango CO 4%

Geoffrey Kent - OUR TOWN - Arvada Center 4%

Ellen McLaughlin - KING LEAR - Colorado Shakespeare Festival 4%

Ronan Viard - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 3%

Kate Austin-Groen - A DOLL'S HOUSE PART 2 - OpenStage Theatre & Company 3%

Brian Hill - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - OpenStage Theatre & Company 3%

B. Glick - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Phamaly Theatre Company 3%

Jeamus Wilkes - SHERLOCK HOLMES: THE CASE OF ALICE FAULKNER - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 2%

Calla Horan - SANDY - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 2%

Suzanne Nepi - THE COVID WIFE - Benchmark Theatre 2%

Juliet Davidson - THINGS WE WILL MISS - Square Product Theatre Company 1%

Cajardo Lindsey - A MOON FOR THE MISBEGOTTEN - Cherry Creek Theatre 1%

Kaya Rudolph - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - OpenStage Theatre & Company 1%

Sam Butler - THE DADS - Vintage Theatre 1%

Emma Messenger - THE HALF-LIFE OF MARIE CURIE - Theatre Silco 1%

Cris Davenport - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Vintage Theatre 1%



Best Play

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Phamaly Theatre Company, Denver Center for the Performing Arts 19%

THE INHERITANCE - Vintage Theatre 14%

OUR TOWN - Arvada Center 9%

A DOLL'S HOUSE PART 2 - OpenStage Theatre & Company 8%

THE IRISH CURSE - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 7%

THE REVOLUTIONISTS - OpenStage Theatre & Company 7%

CLUE: ON STAGE - OpenStage Theatre & Company 5%

THE HALF-LIFE OF MARIE CURIE - Merely Players, Durango CO 5%

STONEWALL - Benchmark Theatre 5%

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Merely Players, Durango CO 5%

LOST IN YONKERS - Bas Bleu Theatre 4%

THE EIGHT: REINDEER MONOLOGUES - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 4%

THINGS WE WILL MISS - Square Product Theatre Company 3%

IDEATION - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 3%

A MOON FOR THE MISBEGOTTEN - Cherry Creek Theatre 2%

SANDY - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 1%

LAST CALL AT THE RIPTIDE - Thingamajig Theatre 0%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Andrew S. Bates - LITTLE WOMEN - Performance Now Theatre Company 11%

Thom D'Albergaria - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - OpenStage Theatre & Company 8%

Charles Ford - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Merely Players, Durango CO 8%

Nicolas Renaud - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Phamaly Theatre Company, Denver Center for the Performing Arts 7%

Maru Garcia - SHERLOCK HOLMES: THE CASE OF ALICE FAULKNER - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 7%

Brian Mallgrave - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Give 5 Productions 6%

Kevin Nelson - KING LEAR - Colorado Shakespeare Festival 6%

Cody Tellis Rutledge - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 6%

Charles Ford - BRIGHT STAR - Merely Players, Durango CO 5%

Phil Cope - SPRING AWAKENING - Phamaly Theatre Company 5%

Tina Anderson - THE HEADLINERS - Cherry Creek Theatre 5%

James Brookman - CABARET - OpenStage Theatre & Company 4%

Kevin Nelson - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Colorado Shakespeare Festival 4%

Lisa Orzolek - MISS RHYTHM - Garner Galleria Theatre 4%

Cody Tellis Rutledge - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 3%

James Brookman - CLUE: ON STAGE - OpenStage Theatre & Company 3%

Kayla McQuigg - ROCK OF AGES - Front Range Theatre Company 3%

Lori Rosedahl - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - OpenStage Theatre & Company 3%

Caleb Gilbert - TREASURE ISLAND - OpenStage Theatre & Company 2%

JD Madsen - GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Thingamajig Theatre 2%

Lisa Orzolek - SECRET COMEDY OF WOMEN - Garner Galleria Theatre 1%

Lisa Orzolek - LITTLE RED - Randy Weeks Theatre 0%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sam Morin - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Phamaly Theatre Company, Denver Center for the Performing Arts 13%

Sarah D. Speck - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 11%

Phil Baugh - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - OpenStage Theatre & Company 11%

CeCe Smith - THE ROYALE - BETC 10%

Rick Reid - IDEATION - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 8%

Max Silverman - THE HEADLINERS - Cherry Creek Theatre 8%

Lindsay Jones - THE 39 STEPS - Denver Center Theatre Company 6%

Mike Perry - CABARET - OpenStage Theatre & Company 6%

Victoria Villalobos - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - OpenStage Theatre & Company 6%

Patrice Mondragon - SPRING AWAKENING - Phamaly Theatre Company 5%

Tim Moore - GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Thingamajig Theatre 5%

Kayla McQuigg - ROCK OF AGES - Front Range Theatre Company 4%

Emily K. Harrison - THINGS WE WILL MISS - Square Product Theatre Company 3%

Mike Perry - CLUE: ON STAGE - OpenStage Theatre & Company 2%

Phil Baugh - TREASURE ISLAND - OpenStage Theatre & Company 1%

Jason Ducat - LITTLE RED - Randy Weeks Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Sydney Johnson - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - OpenStage Theatre & Company 8%

Antigone Biddle - EIGG THE MUSICAL - Vintage Theatre 6%

Geoff Johnson - BRIGHT STAR - Merely Players, Durango CO 6%

Mary Campbell - CABARET - Vintage Theatre 6%

Selena A. Naumoff - ZORRO, THE MUSICAL - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 5%

Jalyn Webb - CATS - Candlelight Dinner Playhouse 5%

Cory Klements - BRIGADOON - Candlelight Dinner Playhouse 4%

Alexander Watson - TREASURE ISLAND - Aurora Fox Theatre 4%

Helen Campbell - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Arts HUB 4%

Michelle Jeffres - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Arts HUB 4%

Luiza Vitucci - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 4%

Kong Vang - NEWSIES - Town Hall Arts Center 3%

Brian Trampler - CABARET - Vintage Theatre 3%

Linda Mack - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Durango Arts Center 3%

Katelyn Kendrick - SPRING AWAKENING - Phamaly Theatre Company 3%

Kevin Ecsterowicz - ADDAMS FAMILY - Parker Arts 3%

Brian Dowling - THE OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOON - Evergreen Players 3%

Leann Ritter - THE OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOON - Evergreen Players 3%

Sam Evins - ROCK OF AGES - Front Range Theatre Company 2%

Allison Sheppard - JAGGED LITTLE PILL - Denver Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Zachary James - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - DCPA 2%

Bas Meindertsma - CABARET - OpenStage Theatre & Company 2%

Camden Deal - NEWSIES - Town Hall Arts Center 1%

River Hetzel - SPRING AWAKENING - Phamaly Theatre Company 1%

Lily Blessing - SPRING AWAKENING - Phamaly Theatre Company 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Joy Kilpatrick - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Merely Players, Durango CO 10%

Jim Hayes - THE IRISH CURSE - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 9%

Annie Lofton - A DOLL'S HOUSE PART 2 - OpenStage Theatre & Company 8%

Shauna Earp-Ballinger - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Miner's Alley Playhouse 7%

Bryn Frisina - A DOLL'S HOUSE PART 2 - OpenStage Theatre & Company 7%

Ratt Walsh - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Phamaly Theatre Company, Denver Center for the Performing Arts 7%

Sam Sandoe - KING LEAR - Colorado Shakespeare Festival 6%

Damon Guerrasio - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Miner's Alley Playhouse 6%

Dakota Hill - THE INHERITANCE - Vintage Theatre 6%

Erin Banta - SHERLOCK HOLMES: THE CASE OF ALICE FAULKNER - Wheat Ridge Theatre Company 6%

Bobby Bennett - THE INHERITANCE - Vintage Theatre 6%

Esther Goldman - CLUE: ON STAGE - OpenStage Theatre & Company 5%

Marin Stumpf - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - OpenStage Theatre & Company 4%

Madison Stout - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Phamaly Theatre Company 4%

Emily K. Harrison - THINGS WE WILL MISS - Square Product Theatre Company 3%

Graham Bryant - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Phamaly Theatre Company 3%

Kennedy Isaac - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Phamaly Theatre Company 2%

Keenan Gluck - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Phamaly Theatre Company 1%

Karissa Bruin - LAST CALL AT THE RIPTIDE - Thingamajig Theatre 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Arvada Center 48%

LITTLE RED - Randy Weeks Theatre 19%

ALL SMILES - University of Northern Colorado 17%

NEWSIES JR. - Thingamajig Theatre 15%