ELEPHANT & PIGGIE's “WE ARE IN A PLAY!” Comes to The Denver Center for the Performing Arts in October

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts has announced ELEPHANT & PIGGIE’S “WE ARE IN A PLAY!” as the fall Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA) musical, based on the popular children’s book series by Mo Willems. DCPA will stage 110 student matinee and public performances of this heartwarming musical tailored for Pre-K through 3rd grade audiences in the Randy Weeks Conservatory Theatre beginning October 18.

“Theatre for Young Audiences welcomes our youngest audience members to experience live theatre, connect to creativity and the power of stories, engage in their imagination, but also laugh, sing and dance,” said Executive Director of Education and Community Engagement Allison Watrous. “Mo Willems’ incredible canon of books for emergent readers ignites learning, a love of reading and celebrates the brilliance of young people. Over 100,000 children and families have attended our Theatre for Young Audiences productions since 2017 and we are thrilled and grateful to continue to share these joyful stories and characters and to be a part their journey as they grow.”

Tickets will go on sale this summer. For more information on student matinee reservations and ticket on-sale details, visit denvercenter.org.

Get ready for a fun-filled musical experience, leaping from the pages of Mo Willems' award-winning, best-selling children's books, that will leave audiences doing the "Flippy Floppy Floory" dance all night long! In Elephant & Piggie's "We Are in a Play!", Gerald and Piggie take to the stage in a rollicking adventure that’s jam-packed with new toys, ice cream, trumpets, parties, and wild-and-wacky costumes!

An elephant named Gerald and a pig named Piggie are best, best, "bestus" friends, but Gerald worries that something could go wrong. Piggie is not worried at all. She's even happier and more excited than usual. That's because she and Gerald are invited to a party hosted by the Squirrelles, three singing squirrels who love to have a good time. And so begins a day when anything is possible.

Filled with beloved characters and lively songs, Elephant & Piggie's "We Are in a Play!" is the perfect way to introduce young people to the magic of theatre!

Our Theatre for Young Audiences program focuses on performances tailored for Pre-K through 3rd Grade audiences but welcomes all ages.

ELEPHANT & PIGGIE’S “WE ARE IN A PLAY!” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com