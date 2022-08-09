Kind Hearted Strangers Come To The Velvet Elk Lounge Next Month

Hailing from all corners of the country, Kind Hearted Strangers began as an impromptu open mic performance when songwriter Marc Townes met drummer Brian Ireland in Boulder, CO. With genre bending improvisations from lead guitarist Kevin Hinder and bassist/vocalist Ace Engfer, KHS has become a dynamic full band capable of bridging the gap between all out rock n' roll and their harmony-driven acoustic roots.

Their debut record "East // West" (2021) digs into the places they've come from and explores the places they're going to, with a diverse sound that reflects the broad influences each member brings to the band.

Recorded in Denver, CO by Todd Divel of Silo Sound, mixed in Richmond, VA and mastered in Seattle, WA - the album shares a wide-ranging influence and perspective on the relationships we have with one another and the places we call home.

