Kathleen Madigan Comes to Paramount Theatre in November

Comedy Works Entertainment presents KATHLEEN MADIGAN: BOXED WINE & TINY BANJOS coming to Paramount Theatre in Denver for two shows on Saturday, November 11, 2023. Showtimes are 6:00pm and 8:30pm. Tickets are $39.50-$69.50 plus applicable fees and are on sale Friday, March 31 at 10am at ParamountDenver.com.

Comedian Kathleen Madigan's 33-year comedy career is showing no signs of slowing down as she will be kicking off her all-new tour, Boxed Wine & Tiny Banjos in 2023. Madigan has been touring 250 nights a year on the road and has risen from performing in comedy clubs to performing in marquee theaters with sold-out shows.

Madigan has squeezed in over 40 appearances on late night talk shows and multiple comedy specials airing on Netflix, Comedy Central and HBO. She has also appeared on Jerry Seinfeld's popular Netflix series, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and hosts her popular weekly podcast, Madigan's Pubcast, which currently has over 3 million downloads on all streaming outlets.

Her most recent special Bothering Jesus is her fifth hour long stand-up special and third special to be available on NETFLIX. Her highly anticipated sixth stand-up special, Hunting Bigfoot that will premiere world-wide on February 21st, 2023 as an Amazon Original. The brand-new special, recorded at The Paramount Theater in Denver, CO explores topics including Madigan's aging parents, interactions with millennials, and hunting bigfoot.

Kathleen's album of the Bothering Jesus special, was the highest selling comedy album and most played comedy album on streaming services since 2014.

Madigan has performed internationally at festivals in theaters in Ireland, England, Hong Kong, Australia and has filmed seven Montreal Gala Shows at the Just For Laugh's Comedy Festival for CBC TV.

"There's nobody better than Maddy. She's smart and just crushes it every time. She's not just one of the best 'female' comics, she's one of the best comics, period," says Comedian Ron White

She's won the American Comedy Award for "Best Female Comedian" and the Phyllis Diller award for "Best Female Comedian." She has written and produced for Lewis Black's Root of All Evil on Comedy Central and done multiple USO tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Madigan originally hails from St. Louis, Missouri.