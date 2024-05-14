Comedian MODI Comes To Paramount Theatre This December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedy Works Entertainment presents MODI: Pause for Laughter Tour at Paramount Theatre on Thursday, December 5th at 7:30pm.

ABOUT MODI:

Voted one of the top 10 comedians in New York City by The Hollywood Reporter, Modi is one of the comedy circuit's most sought after performers. Featured on HBO, CBS, NBC, ABC, Comedy Central, Howard Stern, and E! Entertainment, Modi has received rave reviews in The New York Times, Time Out NY and The New York Post. Born in Tel Aviv, Israel, Modi emigrated with his family to the United States at the age of seven and was raised on Long Island. After graduating from Boston University, he worked as an investment banker until his first open-mic night made him realize that stand-up was his true calling. Equipped with a sharp wit and a knack for reading an audience, Modi went on to become a successful fixture in New York's vibrant comedy scene, often doing bits that incorporate his heritage. Now headlining across the country and around the globe, he is a hit with diverse Jewish audiences as well as fans of all backgrounds and beliefs.

Modi's debut special, “Know Your Audience” was released in March of 2024 and is now available on YouTube! Modi has played himself on HBO's Crashing and Netflix's When Jews Were Funny. He's also appeared in several feature films and played leading roles in two: Waiting for Woody Allen, which won the LA Film Festival, and Stand Up, a feature-length film. In 2018, Mayor Bill de Blasio declared June 26th 'Mordechi Modi Rosenfeld Day' in the city of New York for his accomplishments and contributions to the artistic community.

Tickets

Ticket prices are $39.00 - $69.00 plus applicable fees. A limited number of VIP tickets are available for $144.00 plus applicable fees which includes premium seating and a post-show meet and greet with MODI. Tickets are on sale Thurs, May 16th at 10am and can be purchased at ParamountDenver.com.

